Homeowners Should Test Old Linoleum Floors for Asbestos before Starting Remodeling Projects

For decades, linoleum was a popular choice for flooring in residential, commercial, and institutional properties. Vinyl, often confused with linoleum, and other synthetic flooring materials later became a more economical choice for many consumers and builders.

Today, because of linoleum's past popularity, it can still be found in many homes and buildings. In some instances it may still be visible, while in other cases it could be out of sight under newer flooring materials that were installed above it.

For property owners and DIY enthusiasts, upgrading old linoleum floors is a common project. Unfortunately, for many years, manufacturers often added asbestos to flooring materials and the adhesives and mastics used to install them. Exposure to asbestos fibers over time can result in lung cancer, mesothelioma, and asbestosis. If old linoleum flooring containing asbestos has become worn and friable, it could be releasing asbestos fibers into the air. Even if the old linoleum is below other types of newer flooring materials, it could become an exposure risk during any demolition, renovation, and remodeling activities that disturb it.

“Linoleum and the adhesive products used for installation aren't the only flooring materials that were once often made with asbestos,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing's Huntington Beach facility. “Various old sheet vinyl and flooring tiles, and the mastics and adhesives used to install them, once also frequently contained asbestos.”

Testing is the only way to know for sure if a suspect material contains asbestos. If it does, in many circumstances there are regulations on who can handle it and how it is disposed of. There are even regulations in California for the transportation and disposal of small amounts by a homeowner. The good news is testing for asbestos can be done quickly and is affordable. LA Testing provides laboratory services to test for asbestos from material, industrial hygiene, and environmental samples. They also offer sampling supplies, easy-to-use test kits, and personal protective equipment to safeguard people and to help keep companies in regulatory compliance.

