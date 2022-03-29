AECOM to provide design and engineering services to TxDOT Maritime Division

AECOM ACM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced it has been selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide design and engineering services for its Maritime Division. In this role, AECOM will deliver services required for port, waterway, and intermodal freight planning for the Texas port system, which includes the major deep-draft ports of Port Houston, the largest in the U.S. by waterborne tonnage; Port of Corpus Christi; Port of Beaumont; and Port Freeport, among others.

“Texas is a port-driven state and with the recent attention on the global supply chain, there has never been a more critical time than present to ensure its systems remain robust,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM's global Transportation business. “We are excited to bring our world-class technical teams to these high-value projects that will help enhance port efficiency and resiliency, expand the movement of freight through intermodal systems, and create new jobs – bolstering the state's standing as an essential trade gateway to the world.”

The scope of AECOM's work includes project management and planning, economic analysis, environmental and permitting, public involvement, technical report development, geotechnical exploration, and signage and illumination design. This work is a continuation of services AECOM has provided to TxDOT Maritime since 2016 while developing deliverables such as the Port Mission Plan and Investment Strategy, which highlights the funding needs of the Texas port system.

“We are honored to have a dynamic history supporting the TxDOT Maritime Division and look forward to strengthening our partnership in this new role,” said Travis Boone, chief executive of AECOM's U.S. West region. “Texas' maritime system is a vital part of the state's transportation network and includes several of the nation's fastest growing ports by export revenue. We understand the improvement opportunities that will lead to more effective and safer transportation systems and look forward to leveraging our cross-discipline service offering to help deliver these key capital investments.”

Founded in 2012, the TxDOT Maritime Division promotes the development and intermodal connectivity of Texas ports, waterways, and marine infrastructure and operations. The state has eleven deep-draft ports, eight shallow-draft ports, and two recreational ports that are critical to its economic growth.

About AECOM

Forward-Looking Statements

