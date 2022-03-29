Johnson & Johnson Statement on War in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis. As a global healthcare company, we believe access to healthcare is fundamental. From the outset, Johnson & Johnson joined the world in support of the innocent people impacted. We took immediate action to care for our employees and uphold our responsibility to patients in the region by:
- Donating $5 million to support the work of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Red Crescent to provide humanitarian support for refugees in the border countries.
- Providing product donations including hygiene kits, health packets and medical supplies.
- Launching an unlimited matching program for our global employees with Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.
- Continuing to work with our longstanding partners in global health - International Health Partners (IHP, UK), Americares (US), Direct Relief (US), IFRC, Save the Children and UNICEF – to support those in the region by providing them access to our supply chain network to strengthen their reach and capabilities.
- In early March, we suspended all advertising, enrollment in clinical trials, and any additional investment in Russia.
Now, due to the increasing scale of the humanitarian crisis, we are taking these additional actions:
- Doubling our donation to support the humanitarian assistance work from $5 million to $10 million.
- Reaffirming our commitment to supply our medicines and medical devices in the region.
- We have decided to suspend supply of our personal care products in Russia.
We remain steadfast in our support – inclusive of job security, transport, lodging and financial assistance – for our employees and their families in Ukraine. Above all, we continue to hope for rapid resolution, and we will continue to monitor the need for additional humanitarian relief.
