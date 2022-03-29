Samsung Lights Up Bangkok Landmark With The Wall's 200 Million Pixels

Samsung Electronics today announced a new partnership with The Forestias by MQDC — Thailand's biggest property development project, combining forest with residences and commercial areas.

Through this partnership, Samsung will supply its state-of-the-art display technology, The Wall, to The Forest Pavilion located at the heart of the project in Bangkok to showcase the most immersive cinematic experience. The Wall is the world's first modular MicroLED technology that delivers incredible definition, without restrictions to size, resolution, or form. This innovation enables a 360-degree theater in The Forest Pavilion that lets the audience enjoy a one-of-a-kind visual experience.

The Wall's high-definition, MicroLED display measures 38.707m x 3.628m (126.99ft x 11.90ft) for a total surface area of 140.43m² (1,511.18ft²). The video screen is composed of 384 cabinets that are arranged in a line to produce one single 360-degree continuous image consisting of 4 sides, with a resolution of 46,080 x 4,320 pixels (or approximately 200 million pixels).1

“This is one of the most exciting, world-class collaborations between leaders in novelty and sustainable living. I would like to congratulate all those involved for the strong partnership between Samsung Electronics and Thailand's largest property development project — The Forestias by MQDC,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Keerin Chutumstid, President of The Forestias by MQDC, said the strong partnership with global technology leader Samsung Electronics secures its commitment to achieving its vision. The Forestias by MQDC aims to develop the best sustainable and innovative housing projects under 'sustainnovation' for all well-being.

“The Forestias is a sustainable, innovative forested district under MQDC`s founding principle of 'For All Well-being' to benefit all life on Earth. Our 'Chamber of Secrets' is a world-class, 360° animated theater created by our main partner T&B Media Global Co., for our visitors to experience Thailand's first community designed for health and happiness of nature, animals and humans. Samsung's The Wall, a state-of-the-art MicroLED modular technology, enables The Forestias by MQDC to immerse visitors in an experience that feels as close to reality as possible,” said Chutumstid.

The 'Chamber of Secrets' is the highlight inside The Forest Pavilion which delivers an amazing wrap-around experience surrounding the viewer with vivid images in vibrant-yet-natural colors, enhanced by the cutting-edge innovation of The Wall's industry-leading picture quality engine which delivers true-to-life imagery.

Samsung's The Wall is the sole innovation in the 360° animated theater that helps convey a mesmerizing immersive experience showing The Forest Pavilion, which currently functions as the sales gallery and will soon be transformed into a shared learning center for its residents.

About The Forestias

The Forestias is the “Enchanted Community District in The Forest”, the world's first project where nature, animals, and people live together in a healthy, high-quality environment. The 398-rai district at Bangna-Trad KM7 addresses the world's social and environmental challenges with ecofriendly utilities and extensive green spaces and forest. Amenities include residential projects, a business district, a 6-star boutique hotel, a community and family center, movie theaters, shops, restaurants, offices, a medical and healthcare center, an innovation center, a community area, a museum and learning center, and an extensive forest ecosystem. For more information, visit www.theforestias.com.

---

1 Exact amount of pixels is 199,065,560.

