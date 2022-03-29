TGS Announces Access to Well Data from the Neuquén Basin in Argentina's Mendoza Province

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announces that it can now provide access to derivative standardized well data from Argentina's prolific Neuquén Basin in the Province of Mendoza through its branch in Argentina, NOPEC Geophysical. TGS-enhanced data such as standardized digital logs (LAS, LAS+, Mud LAS, Lith LAS), validated well headers, quality-controlled directional surveys and other available derivatives will be licensed and delivered to customers through its robust cloud-based R360 Platform.
The high-quality well data and seismic data will help deepen the geological understanding of the region and enable E&P companies maximize the potential for both conventional and unconventional resources in Mendoza's portion of the Neuquén Basin, home of the world class Vaca Muerta Formation. This data will complement existing 2D seismic coverage and support operators in assessing the potential in the blocks included in the province's open bid rounds.
Jan Schoolmeesters, Executive Vice President of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS, said: “We are pleased to offer access to both high-quality seismic and all available well data for onshore wells within this part of the Basin. This region has vast potential, and the combination of TGS' offerings will provide the most current understanding of geological knowledge and insight, allowing our customers to make better and more informed investment decisions.”
View the energy data at https://www.tgsr360.com/.
TGS operates as NOPEC Geophysical in Argentina.
About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.
— WebWireID287089 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.