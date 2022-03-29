Since its launch at the Festival de Cannes in 2015, Women In Motion has highlighted the creativity and uniqueness of talented women in the fields of arts and culture, whose work is helping to transform our vision of the world.

The 2022 Women In Motion Award for Photography will be presented to Babette Mangolte

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, during the first evening at the Théâtre Antique d'Arles, Kering and the Rencontres d'Arles will present the Women In Motion Award to the Franco-American photographer Babette Mangolte. On this occasion, she will present her work and share with the public her journey and her views on the place of women in photography. A solo exhibition will be dedicated to her at the Saint-Anne church in Arles.

The Women In Motion Award, which has been given every year since 2019 in recognition of the career of an outstanding photographer, is accompanied by an endowment of 25,000 euros for the acquisition of works by the winning artist for the Rencontres d'Arles collection. Previous winners are Susan Meiselas in 2019, Sabine Weiss in 2020 and Liz Johnson Artur in 2021.

Susan Meiselas, in 2019 the first winner of the Women In Motion Award, will also be present at the Rencontres d'Arles through an exhibition of her work at the church of Saint-Blaise, in collaboration with composer Marta Gentilucci.

The Women In Motion LAB 2021/2022: Bettina Grossman by Yto Barrada

Launched in 2019 by Kering and the Rencontres d'Arles in conjunction with the Women In Motion Award, the Women In Motion LAB provides tangible support for any project that highlights women in photography.

The first edition, 2019 to 2021, was dedicated to rewarding the place of women in the history of photography and resulted in the publication by Editions Textuel of the Une Histoire Mondiale des Femmes Photographes. The LAB also supported the English-language edition, A World History of Women Photographers, to be released in June 2022, by Thames & Hudson.

For the second edition of the LAB beginning in 2021, Kering and the Rencontres d'Arles continue their commitment to women photographers lacking the recognition they deserve, by supporting the research and development of Bettina Grossman's archives by the artist Yto Barrada, and the exhibition organized as part of the festival, beginning in July 2022.

Bettina Grossman (1928-2021) - "Bettina" to the art world - has left her mark in the history of photography, even though her work remains relatively unknown to the general public. A mythical artist of New York in the 1960s and 1970s who lived in seclusion in the Chelsea Hotel from 1972 onward, Bettina developed a prolific body of work spanning more than 60 years.

Her death in New York on November 2, 2021, at the age of 94, went relatively unnoticed.

In 2017, Yto Barrada began a major research project on Bettina's art. This resulted in a monograph that presents an exceptional photographic, cinematographic, and graphic body of work by the artists, influenced by the practice of conceptual sculpture. The book won the Luma Rencontres Dummy Book Award Arles 2020. It will be published by Atelier EXB in 2022 and will be unveiled during the opening week of the Rencontres in July 2022.

A monographic exhibition of Bettina's work in the Salle Henri Comte in Arles, also supported by the Women In Motion LAB, will accompany this major publication.

Women In Motion and Les Rencontres d'Arles renew their commitment

Kering is pleased to announce the extension and strengthening of its partnership with Les Rencontres d'Arles, committing to the festival for another five years as a major partner.

Launched in 2015 to highlight the role of women in the world of the 7th art, Women In Motion has become a prime forum for changing mind sets and fighting against gender inequality in all artistic and cultural fields, and particularly in photography. In March 2019, Kering and Les Rencontres d'Arles announced their partnership and the launch of the Women In Motion program in Arles. While continuing since 2016 to support the Prix de la Photo Madame Figaro which supports young female talent, Kering has also launched two complementary activities: the Women In Motion LAB and the Women In Motion Photography Award in Arles.

About Babette Mangolte

Born in France in 1941 and based in New York since the 1970s, Babette Mangolte is a filmmaker, photographer, artist, and author of critical essays on photography. As a director of photography, she worked with Chantal Akerman on the cult films Jeanne Dileman, 23 rue du Commerce, and 1080 Brussels. She has documented the choreography and performances of Yvonne Rainer, Trisha Brown, Joan Jonas, Robert Morris, Lucinda Childs, Marina Abramović, Steve Paxton and the 1970s theater scene in New York City. Her recent solo exhibitions include a retrospective exhibition at Kunsthalle Vienna (2017) and VOX centre de l'image contemporaine, Montreal (2013). Her work is regularly shown in exhibitions, festivals, and film programs internationally, including recently at Tate Modern, London; Migros Museum, Zurich; ICA, Philadelphia; South London Gallery, London; ICA, London.

About Women In Motion

Kering's commitment to women is at the heart of the Group's priorities and extends, through Women In Motion, to the field of arts and culture, where gender inequalities are still glaring, even though creation is one of the most powerful vectors for change.

In 2015, Kering launched Women In Motion at the Festival de Cannes with the ambition of highlighting women in cinema, both in front of and behind the camera. The program has since expanded in a major way to photography, but also to art, design, choreography and music. Through its Awards, the program recognizes inspirational figures and young female talent, while its Talks provide an opportunity for leading personalities to share their views on the representation of women in their profession.

For the past eight years, Women In Motion has been a platform of choice that contributes to changing mind sets and thinking on the place of women - and the recognition they receive - in the arts and culture.

About the Rencontres d'Arles

Through exhibitions held in various exceptional heritage sites around the city, the Rencontres d'Arles has contributed to supporting worldwide photographic heritage every summer since 1970, and in so doing has become a melting pot for contemporary creation. A true cultural incubator for artists, the Rencontres d'Arles is an annual hub for photographic creation. Echoing and promoting artistic reflections and practices at a crossroads of disciplines, the Rencontres d'Arles each year presents the work of more than 200 artists and curators, through 35 exhibitions in venues with specially designed scenographies. For an ever more discerning public, the festival reveals trends, forges new paths, explores and questions the status of the changing image, creating content that reflects the sociological and geographical diversity of our world.

