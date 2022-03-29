IKEA introduces first Bluetooth speaker with Spotify Tap to bring light and music outdoors

IKEA introduces VAPPEBY, the first Bluetooth speaker with Spotify Tap, designed to help people bring music into the outdoor areas of the home. The VAPPEBY speaker is water splash-resistant and is the first Bluetooth speaker with Spotify Tap on the market. Beginning in April 2022, the speaker will be available in IKEA stores and on IKEA.com.

The VAPPEBY speaker is rechargeable, has a built-in LED bulb with two different light modes, and delivers 360 sound. Moreover, VAPPEBY has an IP65 classification to provide dust and water splash resistance. With its lantern inspired design and grip-friendly handle, it can be a handy partner both in the life at home and on the go.

“We see VAPPEBY as an essential companion for the balcony, in the garden, or wherever it is needed. Sound and light go hand in hand when creating magical everyday moments with friends and family. Two different light modes, long battery life, and good durability will help set a proper mode”, says Stjepan Begic, product owner at IKEA of Sweden.

Enabled with Spotify Tap, the speaker has a power button that connects to Spotify from its connected device. Pressed once, Spotify will resume playing from where it last left off. It will generate new music suggestions based on the user's listening preferences if pressed again. VAPPEBY works with other streaming services or audio stored locally on the connected device.

“This is an essential add-on to our Bluetooth speaker range and an important step on IKEA's journey to democratize music for the many people. Our primary focus is to increase user experience, lower the thresholds, and make music and light easily accessible”, says Stjepan Begic.

The speaker has a battery life of up to 12 hours and charges with USB-C. It will be available in blue and grey at IKEA US stores and online starting in April 2022.

About IKEA

IKEA offers well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. There are several companies with different owners, working under the IKEA Brand, all sharing the same vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people. IKEA was founded in Sweden in 1943.

About the IKEA franchise system

The IKEA retail business is operated through a franchise system with franchisees that are authorised to market and sell the IKEA product range within specified geographical territories. Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is the owner of the IKEA Concept and worldwide IKEA franchisor, who also assigns different IKEA companies to develop the product range, supply products and deliver communication solutions. Today, 12 different groups of companies have the right to own and operate IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

About Inter IKEA Group

Inter IKEA Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V., IKEA of Sweden AB, IKEA Supply AG and IKEA Industry AB related businesses. Inter IKEA Holding B.V. is the holding company for the Inter IKEA Group.

— WebWireID287080 —