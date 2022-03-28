Alan Roland's "Cultural Pluralism and Psychoanalysis: The Asian and North American Experience" Provides Creative Insights on European/North American Individualism Culture

“Cultural Pluralism and Psychoanalysis: The Asian and North American Experience” investigates the creative dialogue that major psychoanalysts have had with modern Northern European/North American individualism since Freud, and attempts to resolve major issues that arise when psychoanalysis, with its cultural legacy of individualism, is applied to people from various Asian cultures. Roland looks at the theoretical challenges involved in constructing multicultural psychoanalysis, then discusses the many dissonances, miscommunications, and misunderstandings that occur when Asian-Americans and other Americans come from completely different cultural and psychological domains.

Both South and East Asians and Euro-Americans have cultural/psychological misconceptions, contradictions, and uncertainty, according to Roland. In Asian Americans, a bi-cultural self emerges, which may cause significant psychological upheaval in the immigrant generation and frequent uncertainty in the second generation, as well as new integrations in a growing self. There are a plethora of case studies that used to demonstrate these concepts. Furthermore, he adds “the spiritual self” into psychoanalysis, which may be particularly pertinent to some of his Asian patients who practice meditation or other spiritual activities, as well as a growing number of Euro-American patients involved in spiritual practices. Roland's work on Indians and Japanese is supplemented with pieces on Chinese and South Koreans by two other psychoanalytic therapists and an anthropologist.

Roland is one of only two or three psychoanalysts who have taken cross-cultural concerns seriously. This book, together with his earlier one, is the culmination of a two-decade pioneering attempt to address these challenges in a methodical manner. While this book covers much of the same terrain as his prior work in some ways, he has been able to improve his theories on the link between culture and psychoanalysis and apply them to a variety of new areas. In his vivid pictures of the many different cultural landscapes and the people that inhabit them, he writes in an attractive and straightforward language with an aesthetic flair.

Explore Roland's comprehensive research into the core reasons for misunderstandings about Asian cultures and how they clash with Westerners' expectations.

Author: Alan Roland

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: October 2021

Genre: Psychoanalysis with Ethnographic Orientation that takes culture into account

Target Audience: Anthropologists, People who are involved in Asian studies, Broadening citizens of United States, Practicing analysts, and psychoanalysts who are working people with Asian-Americans and with different cultures.

About the Author

Alan Roland, Ph.D., a psychoanalyst, author, artist and playwright/librettist. He has made seminal contributions in the area of cross-cultural psychology with Asians and Asian Americans, having written three books on the subject.

Dr. Roland is an accomplished artist, regularly exhibiting watercolors, intaglio prints and conte crayon drawings in venues around the country. Following this theme, he also wrote a book on drama, creativity and the artist.

In addition, to visual art, he has written and had performed a musical theater work with dance. It is an historical play set in the Ummayad Caliphate in 10th century Cordoba, Spain, entitled “Flight of the Ibis.” He has also written an opera-oratorio, “War of the Sons of Light,” in collaboration with the Israeli composer, Ami Maayani.

