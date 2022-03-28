Ziegler Releases a Book That She Dedicates to the Many Generations of Strong Women

The story of this book starts in the year 1930, and Ruby Rose's world has changed drastically. She was on her own and on the verge of going broke. Her family's farm near Cornishville, Kentucky, was her ace in the hole. She didn't want to return to her roots; she wanted her former life back, but due to events beyond her control, the door was slammed shut forever. The prospect of being isolated on the 400-acre farm was the only thing that made the transfer acceptable. She hadn't had the opportunity to grieve her heartbreaking loss. She needed time and privacy to heal, but life had other ideas. Ruby Rose's isolation didn't last long as intruders showed up with their own set of troubles, giving her a cause to re-engage with life. Helping others gave her the confidence she needed to confront her darkest secret and seek the justice she had been denied.
This book explains the hardships of Ruby Rose, which all strong women can relate to as they had endured all the challenges, big or small, in their lives. Gemma Ziegler, the author, wrote this fascinating story to inspire everyone who lost everything and stood up for themselves.
Interested to know more? Grab a copy of “Ruby Rose: Coming Home” by Gemma Ziegler, now available at Amazon.
The author will be having a chat with potential readers and will be signing copies of her book on April 23-24, 2022, hosted by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.
Ruby Rose: Coming Home
Author | Gemma Ziegler
Genre | Women's Issues, Romance and Determination
Publisher | Reader's Magnet
Published date | August 8, 2019
Author
Gemma Ziegler was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. As a child, she lived on Regina Lane, a dead-end street that was surrounded by her great Aunt Regina's farmland. She went to Holy Family Grade School and Durrett High School. After the birth of her children, Laura and Beau, she became a registered nurse and later a union organizer for the Nurse Professional Organization. She was married in 1978 to K. Vincent Ziegler, MD, a much loved Louisville family physician. After her husband's death in 2013, she moved to a small cabin on their farm. During a snowstorm that first year, she decided it was the ideal time to write a book. Something she had wanted to do for years but never had the time.
— WebWireID287005 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.