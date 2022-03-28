Ziegler Releases a Book That She Dedicates to the Many Generations of Strong Women

The story of this book starts in the year 1930, and Ruby Rose's world has changed drastically. She was on her own and on the verge of going broke. Her family's farm near Cornishville, Kentucky, was her ace in the hole. She didn't want to return to her roots; she wanted her former life back, but due to events beyond her control, the door was slammed shut forever. The prospect of being isolated on the 400-acre farm was the only thing that made the transfer acceptable. She hadn't had the opportunity to grieve her heartbreaking loss. She needed time and privacy to heal, but life had other ideas. Ruby Rose's isolation didn't last long as intruders showed up with their own set of troubles, giving her a cause to re-engage with life. Helping others gave her the confidence she needed to confront her darkest secret and seek the justice she had been denied.

This book explains the hardships of Ruby Rose, which all strong women can relate to as they had endured all the challenges, big or small, in their lives. Gemma Ziegler, the author, wrote this fascinating story to inspire everyone who lost everything and stood up for themselves.

Interested to know more? Grab a copy of “Ruby Rose: Coming Home” by Gemma Ziegler, now available at Amazon.

The author will be having a chat with potential readers and will be signing copies of her book on April 23-24, 2022, hosted by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA.

Ruby Rose: Coming Home

Author | Gemma Ziegler

Genre | Women's Issues, Romance and Determination

Publisher | Reader's Magnet

Published date | August 8, 2019

Author

Gemma Ziegler was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. As a child, she lived on Regina Lane, a dead-end street that was surrounded by her great Aunt Regina's farmland. She went to Holy Family Grade School and Durrett High School. After the birth of her children, Laura and Beau, she became a registered nurse and later a union organizer for the Nurse Professional Organization. She was married in 1978 to K. Vincent Ziegler, MD, a much loved Louisville family physician. After her husband's death in 2013, she moved to a small cabin on their farm. During a snowstorm that first year, she decided it was the ideal time to write a book. Something she had wanted to do for years but never had the time.

— WebWireID287005 —