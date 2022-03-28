Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru Named Among 30 Best Bars in India

In a glittering industry event in New Delhi on March 23, 2022, Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru won two prestigious accolades.

Named the #1 Best Hotel Bar 2021, Copitas ranked a firm #3 in the 30 Best Bars India. The list is published after careful consideration of industry veterans comprising the jury panel, and brought this destination bar in Bengaluru catapulting into the limelight.

Recognised for its craft cocktails, cool vibes and friendly Four Seasons service, this recognition for Copitas is testimony to the fact that the discovery of new tastes and unexpected combinations enjoyed in a chic, sophisticated way, remains the hallmark of a refined beverage culture.

"There's no doubt that the recent past has been uncertain and a steep climb since we opened Copitas in early 2020," says Fredrik Blomqvist, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. "Our teams have never stopped thinking creatively and passionately, to bring guests a superlative beverage experience. The best is yet to come.”

About Copitas

Copitas has an intimate atmosphere with an air of the extraordinary.

Located on the 21st floor of the Hotel, this destination bar has been designed by LW Design, with offices in Dubai, London, Sao Paulo. A fashion crowd hangout, the place to head for those who live to be fabulous and like to be looked at. Here, one can recline with an artisanal craft cocktail clasped in an impeccably manicured hand while looking out across the sparkling Bangalore skyline. It's the perfect evening meeting place to try out imaginative, unusual cocktail creations and delicious light bites with both innovative drinks and clever interpretations of the classics.

More than a bar, it's a journey of discovery where new tastes and unexpected combinations can be experienced and enjoyed in a chic, sophisticated interior.

A slew of cool mixologists and bartenders spin their magic using artisanal ingredients to showcase their craft cocktails. An easy service style brings into the space, an unmistakable Four Seasons element.

