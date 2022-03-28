General Motors Announces New Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations Organization and Leadership Changes at Chevrolet and GM Canada

General Motors today announced the creation of a new organization — Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations — under the leadership of Steve Hill. This new organization will oversee current cross-brand activities that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the market. In addition, the group will help with the assessment and commercialization of future business opportunities that support GM's revenue growth commitments.

Hill has served as vice president of Chevrolet since November 2019. Under Hill's leadership Chevrolet has continued to build momentum, launching several important products, including the Corvette C8 and Bolt EUV, and revealing the upcoming Silverado EV, the first all-electric truck from Chevrolet. Overall sales satisfaction at Chevrolet continues to lead mass-market brands with the support of the strong Chevrolet dealer network.

“The Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations organization is well positioned with this leadership team to drive continued growth and profitability for our dealers and GM, while stewarding our transition to an all-electric future,” said Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president of GM North America.

The GM Fleet, U.S. Sales Operations and EV Retail Innovation teams will report to Hill.

Scott Bell, currently president and managing director of GM Canada, will repatriate to the U.S. and lead the Chevrolet brand, as vice president of Global Chevrolet.

Under Bell's leadership, GM Canada achieved profitable sales growth and built strong relationships with the Canadian dealer network. Bell also led GM Canada through many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic's early days, including the production of 10 million face masks for the Government of Canada. He also led significant investments in Canadian manufacturing operations, including the reopening of Oshawa Assembly and the conversion of CAMI Assembly — Canada's first large-scale EV plant — to produce BrightDrop's electric delivery vans.

Marissa West, currently GM executive chief engineer, Global Mid-Size Truck, Medium Duty Truck and Van, is appointed president and managing director of GM Canada.

For the past three years, West has led the design, engineering and development of several key programs within the GM truck family. Prior to that, she was director, Global Noise and Vibration and Vehicle Dynamics Center after holding various other leadership roles throughout the Global Product Development organization.

“I want to thank Scott and Marissa for their continued commitment and leadership,” said Carlisle. “Their extensive experience and track records for success uniquely position them to continue the momentum and growth at Chevrolet and GM Canada.”

These new executive leadership appointments take effect April 1, 2022.

