Renee Valverde Wagenblatt Compiler of "Christ's 40 Commandments for Use by Those in Ministry" Offers the Related Bible Verses in a Handy Book for Everyone

“Christ's 40 Commandments for Use by Those in Ministry” is compiled by Renee Valverde Wagenblatt who comments: “To my knowledge this is the first Bible reference book with its unique format. The book takes the prose form of the Bible and puts it in the form of a presentation of 40 commands. Each command is followed by a list of some of the 959 related verses of instruction from Jesus Christ found in the Gospels of the Bible. This format enables the reader to view all the verses about a command in a few pages. More than a simple word search, the content includes related words and Christ's actions. The exhaustive research is done for you.”
This book reiterates the words of Jesus Christ. In John 14:15, Christ states: “If you love me, keep my commands.” This book presents those commandments in the form of a concise, easy-to-read listing designed for everyone in our fast-paced world.
Though applicable to anyone, this version of the book is targeted to those in ministry. When presenting others with information on a religious topic during Bible study or counseling, readers will find relevant quotes. Those who prepare talks will find a wealth of supporting material.
To present the reader with a comprehensive resource guide, additional related material can be found in the 8 appendices. These include lists of Christ's parables and His miracles, which one user said were worth the price of the book. There are 43 pages in the back for notes.
The New International Version Bible (NIV) is quoted and compatible with most translations. This book is available through Amazon and the publisher, Westbow Press.
Access information about the content, history, and pricing of this book at www.c40cniv.com. This is a great gift for you and others.
“Christ's 40 Commandments for Use by Those in Ministry”
Author: Renee Valverde Wagenblatt
Publisher: Westbow Press
Publication Date: December 20, 2019
Genre: Religion, Spirituality, and Bible Reference
Target Audience: Christian Community
About the Author
Renee Valverde Wagenblatt has a Master's Degree in Adult Education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC). Within a program she designed at UMKC titled “Training for Entrance and Standardized Tests (TEST),” she taught college, graduate, and professional school candidates for 21 years. For 15 years she assisted the international engineering students at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
Renee enjoys being active in her church as well as conversing with friends and family. She has developed a global perspective through extensive travel including visiting biblical sites in Israel, Greece, and Turkey.
An educator at heart, Renee strives to live by and to share Christ's word. Central to this mission is her desire to facilitate the efforts of all who seek Christ's commandments including those who are active in ministry. It is her hope that you find this reading rewarding.
— WebWireID286643 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.