Renee Valverde Wagenblatt Compiler of "Christ's 40 Commandments for Use by Those in Ministry" Offers the Related Bible Verses in a Handy Book for Everyone

“Christ's 40 Commandments for Use by Those in Ministry” is compiled by Renee Valverde Wagenblatt who comments: “To my knowledge this is the first Bible reference book with its unique format. The book takes the prose form of the Bible and puts it in the form of a presentation of 40 commands. Each command is followed by a list of some of the 959 related verses of instruction from Jesus Christ found in the Gospels of the Bible. This format enables the reader to view all the verses about a command in a few pages. More than a simple word search, the content includes related words and Christ's actions. The exhaustive research is done for you.”



This book reiterates the words of Jesus Christ. In John 14:15, Christ states: “If you love me, keep my commands.” This book presents those commandments in the form of a concise, easy-to-read listing designed for everyone in our fast-paced world.



Though applicable to anyone, this version of the book is targeted to those in ministry. When presenting others with information on a religious topic during Bible study or counseling, readers will find relevant quotes. Those who prepare talks will find a wealth of supporting material.



To present the reader with a comprehensive resource guide, additional related material can be found in the 8 appendices. These include lists of Christ's parables and His miracles, which one user said were worth the price of the book. There are 43 pages in the back for notes.



The New International Version Bible (NIV) is quoted and compatible with most translations. This book is available through Amazon and the publisher, Westbow Press.

Access information about the content, history, and pricing of this book at www.c40cniv.com. This is a great gift for you and others.

“Christ's 40 Commandments for Use by Those in Ministry”

Author: Renee Valverde Wagenblatt

Publisher: Westbow Press

Publication Date: December 20, 2019

Genre: Religion, Spirituality, and Bible Reference

Target Audience: Christian Community

About the Author

Renee Valverde Wagenblatt has a Master's Degree in Adult Education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC). Within a program she designed at UMKC titled “Training for Entrance and Standardized Tests (TEST),” she taught college, graduate, and professional school candidates for 21 years. For 15 years she assisted the international engineering students at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.

Renee enjoys being active in her church as well as conversing with friends and family. She has developed a global perspective through extensive travel including visiting biblical sites in Israel, Greece, and Turkey.

An educator at heart, Renee strives to live by and to share Christ's word. Central to this mission is her desire to facilitate the efforts of all who seek Christ's commandments including those who are active in ministry. It is her hope that you find this reading rewarding.

