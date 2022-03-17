Carson Brannan delivers a compelling story of conversion "From a KA-BAR to the Cross"

For Christian bibliophiles looking for their next best read, ReadersMagnet recommends “From a KA-BAR to the Cross” by Carson Brannan.



“From a KA-BAR to the Cross” tells the story, in the first-person perspective, of Sergeant Kenneth Wilson (aka Sarge in the story), who grew up on the unforgiving streets of south L.A. with little hope of a decent future. After high school, he found himself in the U.S. Army where he discovered that he was not only a good soldier but was exceptionally talented in the use of the KA-BAR, a combat knife.



Sarge fought in the jungles of Vietnam and got a reputation as being tough as nails. He also enjoyed carousing and chasing women whenever he got R&R. His world was turned upside down during a battle, which change him forever. So began his profound discovery of and conversion to Christ as a soldier.



“This book is dedicated to the memory of my good friend Dan Goodman,” wrote Carson in the book's introduction. “He served his country honorably in the Vietnam conflict.”



“Part of my story is based on his experience at a forward firebase in Vietnam. Dan lived up to his namesake he was indeed a good man. He was always ready to lend a hand to those in need or to tell a joke if the conversation started to get stale.”



The author encourages his readers to read and reflect on the message he shares in “From a KA-BAR to the Cross.”



There are lessons to be learned between these pages, lessons of love, lessons of forgiveness, lessons about survival, both physical and emotional.



Read to know why Sergeant Kenneth Wilson gave up his combat knife for the cross. Order a copy of “From a KA-BAR to the Cross” by Carson Brannan today on Amazon.

From a KA-BAR to the Cross

Author | Carson Brannan

Published date | March 2022

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Book retail price | $6.99



Author Bio



Carson Brannan is a Navy veteran who fought in Vietnam in 1969. He is an avid sailor and outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting until going to war. Now he doesn't want to kill anything.

His book “The Third Option” is under publication. He is currently working on a book called “Come Hell Or High Water.”



Carson lives in East Tennessee with his wife of 28 years. They are blessed with a great family with five children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

