An Artist's Path to Healing, Hope, and Inspiration

“Through the Woods,” by Martha Lee, is the eloquently written story of Hattie Ambrose who is on a passion-filled journey courageously trying to find lasting love and true purpose in her life.
A gifted artist, she encounters many struggles along the way, teaching her that life is a constantly shifting kaleidoscope of colors. Her exciting adventures lead her to the conclusion that Love, in life and art, is the most important thing in life and worth fighting for and to which she dedicates her heart and soul.
Through the Woods
Written by Martha Lee
Kindle: $2.99
Paperback: $8.32
Copies of this wholesome book are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish. Witness the series of events that drive the points of how being creative can be a means of healing one's soul.
About the Author
Martha Lee is a writer and artist from Washington State who was born in Chehalis. She now resides on the Pacific Ocean's Long Beach Peninsula. She is also an artist who has painted professionally in oil on canvas for almost forty-five years.
— WebWireID286709 —
