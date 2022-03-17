Tech Mahindra and Cisco Collaborate to Drive 5G Modernization with Routed Optical Networking

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced today that it has collaborated with Cisco, the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet, to drive the infrastructure modernization of optical transport networks with the introduction of Cisco routed optical networking. The collaboration aims to simplify the Internet transport networks by leveraging state-of-the-art optical and routing technologies to converge services over an IP Infrastructure enabling a high degree of automation.

The collaboration will empower service providers to reduce their operational expenses and their total cost of ownership. Tech Mahindra's vast and diversified experience in building IP based, software-driven end-to-end 5G networks combined with the Cisco's Routed Optical Networking solution, will enable an end-to-end value proposition for service providers to reduce the complexity in their networks.

Manish Mangal, Global Head of Business and 5G and Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “5G connectivity, network intelligence, and edge computing are unleashing a whole new world of opportunities such as the delivery of immersive experience using Metaverse, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), among others. The network infrastructure of the future will need to be even more agile and software-driven, to bring such possibilities into life. As a trusted transformation partner, our mission is to help service providers re-imagine the future of connectivity and accelerate 5G adoption. Through this collaboration with Cisco, Tech Mahindra will make Routed Optical Networking solutions smarter, simpler, and easy to deploy and operate for service providers.”

Tech Mahindra is investing in both a routed optical networking lab at Bangalore, India and specialized services such as SDN-enabled transport, transport slice and segment routing, enabling customers to experience and operationalize the transformation of 5G transport infrastructure. This collaboration will enable service providers to merge IP and private-line services onto a single transport layer with standardized pluggable coherent optics.

Shaun McCarthy, Vice President, Worldwide Mass-Scale Infrastructure Sales at Cisco, said, “As service providers are modernizing their 5G networks to offer new services, there is a critical need for the infrastructure to be agile, flexible, and simple. With Tech Mahindra's expertise in OSS/BSS and Cisco's routed optical networking portfolio, we can help customers expedite the transformation of their network while providing significant cost savings”.

As part of NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

