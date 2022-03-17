Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley Welcomes Executive Chef Andrew Whiteside

Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, a contemporary urban getaway in the Bay Area, announces Andrew Whiteside as Executive Chef.

Guests experience an inventive approach to creative events, seasonal pop-up experiences and culinary craftsmanship at Quattro Restaurant, [esc] lobby café and in-room dining, all which will be led by Whiteside.

Dining at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley under Whiteside's guidance will be a journey through all the senses: the taste of the perfected homemade pasta dishes; the smell of the sweet desserts; the sight of the steaks dry ageing in the customized fridges; the sound of excited of patrons over their meal; and the simple touches added to each dish to make them standout dishes.

At Quattro, expect to see Whiteside's culinary expertise shine through with the simplicity of the cuisine, focused on freshness and quality of the ingredients he chooses. Guests can sample Whiteside's vision at the weekend Garden Brunch and the soon-to-be released spring lunch and dinner menus.

Prior to joining the urban hotel in the Bay Area, Whiteside was the Executive Sous Chef at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

“Maui had so many great local organic farmers that I had the pleasure of sourcing from and working with,” says Whiteside. “That translated to showcasing the very best ingredients to so many guests through various events and intimate dining experiences. I see so many opportunities with the access to California producers.”

Before joining Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Whiteside travelled and worked coast to coast with Fairmont Hotels, most recently at The Fairmont Olympic Hotel Seattle. Other stints included the storied Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Jasper Alberta as a restaurant chef and banquet chef. Following his stint in the Canadian Rockies, Whiteside joined the Fairmont Southampton as banquet chef.

“I've been fortunate to have my culinary career take me to different countries and the opportunity to inspire, support and grow the next wave of culinarians,” says Whiteside.

He started his culinary career in stand-alone restaurants in and around Southwestern Ontario, as such the Cambridge Mill where he worked under culinary proteges of Jonathan Gushue during his time at Langdon Hall Country House Hotel as a sous chef.

While he explores more of California cuisine and experiences local restaurants and farmers markets, Whiteside looks forward to the melting pot of cuisines that come together in an area so diverse.

