Grégoire Vitry appointed Dacia Director of product communication

Grégoire Vitry joined Dacia as its Director of Product Communication on 15 March 2022.

Reporting to Xiaoyan Hua-Schwab, VP Dacia & LADA communications, Grégoire Vitry is responsible for Dacia product launches across the board, as well as press relations with French media.

To carry out his duties, Grégoire Vitry will work closely with Kalina Iordanova, Director of International and Internal Communications for both brands.

Grégoire Vitry has a degree from the Ecole Centrale de Lyon (France) and over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry.

After having held multiple roles at the Peugeot Product Department, Grégoire Vitry spent five years at General Motors as an International Brand Manager.

In 2009 he joined Opel France, where he was appointed France Communication Director in 2018.

About Dacia

Born in 1968 then launched from 2004 all across Europe and Mediterranean countries, Dacia has always offered the best value for money cars, by constantly redefining the essentials. As a game-changer, Dacia proposes simple, multi-purpose, reliable cars in tune with its customers' lifestyles. Dacia models became a reference on the market: Logan, the brand-new car at the price of a used one; Sandero, the most sold car to European private customers; Duster, the most affordable SUV; Spring, the champion of the accessible electric mobility in Europe. Dacia is a Renault Group brand, present in 44 countries. Since 2004, Dacia has sold more than 7.5 million vehicles.

