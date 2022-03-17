PBS Releases Annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report

PBS announced the release of its annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report. The report, which covers fiscal year 2021, is part of a concerted effort to build upon PBS's strong foundation of inclusion by increasing transparency, reporting and accountability across the public television system. PBS has pledged to release this data on an annual basis.
Key findings from the FY21 report include:
Representation in front of and behind the camera
- 51% of PBS's General Audience, primetime schedule included diverse on-screen talent; was produced, written or directed by diverse makers; and/or explored diversity-related topics.
- Among the 563 primetime documentary programming hours in FY 2021, 56% of content featured BIPOC talent, was produced by BIPOC makers, or explored diversity-related topics.
- 33% of primetime documentary content for PBS national distribution was created by BIPOC makers in executive producer, producer, director or writer roles, nearly double the percentage of the previous year (18%), representing an increase of 79 additional hours.
- PBS Digital Studios released 30 series, in which:
- 64% of PBSDS series covered topics of a diverse nature
- 75% of PBSDS series featured BIPOC talent
- 68% of PBSDS series were produced by BIPOC creators
People & Culture
- BIPOC employees comprised 51% of new hires, an increase from the previous fiscal year.
- 40% of promotions were BIPOC employees, an increase from the prior fiscal year.
Leadership & Governance
- In FY21, 38% of PBS's Senior Leadership were women and people of color made up 31% of the leadership team
- As of June 30, 2021, the 27-member PBS Board included 14 women and eight people of color.
To view the report in its entirety, please visit: https://www.pbs.org/about/about-pbs/inclusion/
