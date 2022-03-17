Jay Lankford Relaunches a Novel the Amalgamates Music and Faith and Celebrates the Industry's Unsung Heroes

A sideman is a professional musician hired to accompany a solo artist or a band on stage. The term refers to jazz, rock, and country artists who perform individually or in groups. Sidemen may usually fill positions and work at any level of the music industry, from performing in a cover band to touring with well-known performers. In a way, they are the music industry's unsung heroes.
Jay Lankford used to work as a sideman. As he introduces Jason James in his novel “Sideman: A Story About the Invisible Heroes of the Music Business,” he will share some of his personal experiences. The novel is a dramatized narrative of Jay's childhood and how he developed as a person and a sideman who had the opportunity to perform for country music's major stars. Jason, the protagonist, grew up to be a kind son and brother. Jason stood up and worked as a fish boy to aid his parents while in financial trouble. He is a kind guy who adores his family, particularly his younger brother, Kevin. However, there was one more thing he loved the most. Jason is a country music fan who will embark on an unbelievable journey because of his passion. From a boyhood goal to becoming a sideman for some of country music's biggest stars. It is a journey filled with wit, introspection, sorrow, victory, and faith.
Aspiring musicians will be inspired by this book to discover the bravery and determination to pursue their goals. However, it is Jason's discovery of life's greatest blessing—his faith in Christ—that draws readers to the novel.
Enjoy this heartfelt novel and enter the world of unsung heroes of the music industry. Get your copy.
Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/sideman-by-jay-d-lankford/
Sideman
Author: Jay D. Lankford
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: February 2022
Book Genre: Religion & Spirituality
About the Author:
Jay D. Lankford was a professional musician, being a sideman for several heavyweights in the Country music field before turning his life over to Jesus Christ. He is now an ordained minister and leads a Country Gospel evangelistic team called the Last Day Voices all over the USA.
