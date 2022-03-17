Author and Retired Police Officer Benny Mares Shares Practical Tips to Protect Children in the Relaunch of His Book "Child Safety 101"

Cases of child sexual abuse are frequently unreported. That is why it is impossible to estimate its frequency, and experts believe that the incidence is significantly higher than reports to authorities. It can happen to any child, and the perpetrator can be anyone—a stranger, a family friend, relatives, and even a parent can commit the abuse. Child sexual abuse has lifelong implications. A child who is constantly abused sexually for a long time is likely to have poor self-esteem, a sense of worthlessness, and an aberrant or distorted perspective of sex. The child withdraws and grows distrustful of adults, as well as suicidal.
Therefore, parents need to make sure their children are kept safe. Benny Mares, a retired LAPD officer, taps into the depth of his experience to help parents keep their children safe from pedophiles, sex offenders, and child molesters. He presents his book, “Child Safety 101.”
“In writing 'Child Safety 101,' I have drawn on my public and private sector experiences and compiled safety tips intended specifically for the protection of children. Unlike the reactive actions of a police officer responding to the scene of a crime already committed, this book addresses proactively protecting the child as a bodyguard would approach protecting his client. Safety tips and discussions are presented in an 'inner-to-outer' perimeter approach, beginning in the home, moving to the neighborhood, discussing daycare and school, and continuing to areas away from the children's center of comfort, their home. This is the coverage due to the unmistakable fact that a child is a potential victim in practically every area.” –Benny writes.
Keep your children safe. Get your copy.
Child Safety 101: 101+ Safety Tips for Protecting Your Child
Author: Benny Mares
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: March 2022
Book Genre: Safety & First Aid
About the Author:
Benny Mares is a retired Los Angeles Police officer and former international celebrity bodyguard. He has been a guest on the nationally-syndicated “Ask Heloise” radio show, as well as scores of local and regional broadcasts.
