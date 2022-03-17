Jim and Ann Sheridan Put Readers on the Edge of their Seats in the Relaunch of Their One-of-a-Kind Thriller for Children

What lurks in the dark and shrubby house atop the hill? What secrets does the small town of Raven's Roost hide? What adventures await the new folks in town? In the book “The Haunted House on Raven's Roost,” Jim and Ann Sheridan will take readers on an exciting and spooky adventure.
Susana Grant and her children Elias, Morgan, and Signe move to Raven's Roost, a slow-paced town. The population of this town is nowhere near their previous home in California. Although the neighborhood is relatively quiet and children their age are scarce, the Grants are fortunate to have next-door neighbors, Scott and Aaron Dean, boys their age. It does not take long before they become playmates. However, the boys hide a grim secret about the house on top of the hill. They know that something haunts this house. Curiosity gets the better of them, they devise a plan to infiltrate the house and discovered that a vast cave and tunnel labyrinth exists beneath the house. All signs lead to a pirate treasure somewhere in the tunnels. The mystery is confounded by messages and a riddle left by a departed tunnel searcher.
Can the children discover more about the creepy house: or will their plans go awry and put them in harm's way? Will they find ghosts? Or a whole lot of misunderstanding?
Join Jim and Ann as they take the readers of this one-of-a-kind book into a labyrinth of mystery and plot twists that will scintillate children and adults. Go with the Deans and the Grants as they try to discover what haunts the old house on the hill—and the surprise they will unravel soon.
Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/the-haunted-house-on-ravens-roost-by-jim-ann-sheridan/
The Haunted House on Raven's Roost
Author: Jim & Ann Sheridan
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: March 2022
Book Genre: Children's Book; Mystery
About the Author:
Jim is a human-factors engineer and entrepreneur. He grew up in Kentucky where hunting and fishing and sports were common activities for young boys. He served in the U.S. Air Force and has a BA and MA from Wichita State University. Jim has been a management consultant for over 35 years and has started and operated a number of companies.
Ruthann (Ann) grew up in Chicago and attended the University of Illinois. She moved to Los Angeles before completing her degree. After moving to Los Angeles she received her degree at Cal State Los Angeles in accounting. Shortly after graduating she completed all the requirements to become a retired Certified Public Accountant (CPA). As a CPA, Ann worked for over 30-years in the energy field. Ann has also been an entrepreneur in the real estate sector.
— WebWireID286696 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.