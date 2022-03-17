Author Samantha Chrismas Takes Children into a Sweet Bedtime Adventure in Her Book "Land of Sweet Dreams"

As a mother, Samantha J. Chrismas also found it difficult to get her two young sons to sleep. She had to deal with nighttime complaints for a while and battled to find ways to get her boys to sleep. She eventually came up with an innovative and kid-friendly solution to get her boys to go asleep. She has published this delectably amusing book—“Land of Sweet Dreams.”
“Land of Sweet Dreams” is a delightful bedtime story that will help parents with their nightly struggles of putting little children to sleep. In this book, Samantha induces a mouth-watering, imaginary adventure for kids. In the Land of Sweet Dreams, children will fly through clouds made of fluffy cotton candy and over lofty mountains made of muffins topped with whipped cream. They will witness meadows of marshmallows and catch snowflakes made out of icing. Children will also enjoy walking down the road made of gingerbread cobblestones and the licorice fences and candied apple lamps that lined it.
The whimsical story will allow the imagination of little children to roam free, explore, think of all their favorite sweets and make them look forward to bedtime. On top of it, the book also comes with colorful illustrations that will give children the full experience.
The book is well-received, and a reviewer left a comment online saying:
“I think this book is really a creative way of getting little ones to want to go to sleep. Children love sweets so it makes sense to have them dream of all the sweet things they love to eat. My children love to get their bedtime kisses and after I read the story they close their eyes and think of so many other treats that are not in the book then they fall off to sleep.”
Grab your ticket into the world of a sugar rush.
Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/land-of-sweet-dreams-by-samantha-j-chrismas/
Land of Sweet Dreams
Author: Samantha J. Chrismas
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: March 2022
Book Genre: Children's Book
About the Author:
Samantha J. Chrismas is the mother of two awesome little 4 and 5 year old boys. As the Assistant Director of Social Work at a Brooklyn Hospital, she works full time and is confronted with the challenge of balancing motherhood and work. Like most mothers, she was faced with bedtime protests and for a while struggled to come up with solutions to getting her sons to sleep. After several unsuccessful approaches, she finally came up with a creative, kid friendly, imaginative way to help her sons drift off to sleep. She has offered to share this deliciously fun approach in print via Land of Sweet Dreams.
