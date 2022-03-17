Launching Financial Grownups: Live Your Richest Life by Helping Your (Almost) Adult Kids Become Everyday Money Smart

The Covid-19 pandemic amplified an already emerging trend of extended childhood as many young adults moved back into their parents' homes. The milestones of adulthood have been shifting later in life as new cultural and economic trends emerge. Heavy student debt, the economy, healthcare, social pressures and expectations, and more make it harder for young people to reach their economic and lifestyle goals and have well-intentioned parents wanting to step in and help. However, the unintended consequences of supporting young adult children often puts the older generation's economic security and retirement at risk.
Popular personal finance expert and Certified Financial Planner, Bobbi Rebell, shares the solution for many families in her forthcoming book, Launching Financial Grownups, set to be published on March 22nd. As the title implies, the book shares invaluable advice for parents on how to prepare the next generation to create their own strong financial foundation and independence.
The book offers insights from top parenting and financial experts along with stories from everyday parents. Rebell shares ways to help teen and young adult children navigate the challenges of adulthood including debt, credit cards, peer spending pressure, investing opportunities, insurance needs, and emergency planning.
An essential read for the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, and everyone who is vested in the financial success and independence of young adults, Launching Financial Grownups, is the perfect guide for the older generation to help young adults build the knowledge and confidence so that everyone in a family can live richer lives.
About the Author:
Bobbi Rebell, CFP® is a financial literacy advocate and journalist. She is a speaker, conference host, and moderator, and works as a spokesperson for brands aligned with her values. Bobbi is also the host of the critically acclaimed Money Tips for Financial Grownups podcast, which has more than 700,000 downloads. In 2021 she launched a new venture, GrownupGear.com as a fun way to promote adulting and being a financial grownup. Earlier in her career Bobbi was a global business news anchor and personal finance columnist at Reuters and held various journalist positions at top news outlets including CNBC, CNN, and PBS. Bobbi is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and received her Certificate in Financial Planning from New York University. Her first book How to be a Financial Grownup: Proven Advice from High Achievers on How to Live Your Dreams and Have Financial Freedom was released in 2016. She lives in New York City with her family.
