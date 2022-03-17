Swimming superstar Adam Peaty joins Team Speedo

Speedo has announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with triple Olympic champion and World Record Holder – Adam Peaty OBE.

Widely regarded as the greatest breaststroke swimmer of all-time, Peaty joins Speedo off the back of winning two gold medals (100m breaststroke, 4x100m mixed medley) and one silver (4x100m medley) at the most recent Olympic Games in 2021. The British swimmer now holds 15 of the 20 fastest 100m breaststroke times in history.

Peaty joins the likes of Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean and Ariarne Titmus, as well as a plethora of British and international stars, who form Team Speedo. At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, they dominated in the pool with the brand being worn by 61% of swimmers who won gold.

Speaking about the new partnership, Peaty revealed that Speedo's success in the pool, coupled with a passion to use his platform to build a more inclusive and sustainable sport, were the main drivers behind the new deal.

Peaty said: “I'm really excited to be joining Team Speedo alongside so many of the world's best swimmers who swam so well in Speedo suits last summer. The figures from Tokyo speak for themselves and I'm certain this partnership will help me reach the next level.”

As well as his performance credentials, Peaty will support Speedo's drive to increase participation in swimming through the brand's new Swim United programme, which aims to enable thousands of children in under-represented areas and communities to learn how to swim.

He added: “Since the birth of my son, George, I have become increasingly focused on playing my part in helping to create the best world I can for him. Once I heard the plans Speedo had from a sustainability and diversity perspective, there was never a doubt in my mind that they were the perfect partner for me.”

Simon Rowe, Global Head of Sports Marketing for Speedo, said: “Adam Peaty is one of the greatest swimmers Great Britain has ever produced and we are immensely proud that he has agreed to join Team Speedo. From the moment we met Adam it was clear we had a shared vision for the future of swimming. We're both committed to making the sport as wide-reaching and sustainable as possible, and so it is the perfect fit for brand and athlete.”

