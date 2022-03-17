Enel starts employee fundraising campaign for emergency in Ukraine with Save the Children and UNHCR

The Enel Group has launched a global fundraising campaign open to its employees, in support of the activities being carried out by Save the Children and UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) in response to the humanitarian emergency that is impacting Ukraine and aimed at supporting the civilians involved. The two associations are already carrying out various humanitarian actions put in place to respond to the needs of refugees and displaced persons in the country and surrounding countries.

Enel Cuore, Enel's non-profit organization that has been involved in supporting initiatives in favor of vulnerable and disadvantaged people since 2003, will match each donation made by colleagues to one or both associations during the two-week campaign.

Save the Children has been fighting for over 100 years to save at risk children and to guarantee a safe future for them. The Organization has been present in Ukraine since 2014 and is distributing basic necessities to children arriving in Poland and Romania, where it carries out specific activities aimed at unaccompanied minors or those separated from their families. It has also set up spaces where children, thanks to the support of specialized personnel, can play and have the support to process the trauma they experienced and find some peace of mind.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, protects people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution. It is active in over 130 countries to protect millions of people, responding with life-saving assistance, safeguarding basic human rights and helping them build a better future. In relation to the current emergency situation, UNHCR is present in Ukraine, Romania, Hungary and Poland, as well as having set up two new reception centers in Italy for women and children fleeing Ukraine, providing them with basic necessities.

— WebWireID286690 —