Sontiq® Hosts Webinar on Virtual Cyber Threats

Sontiq, a TransUnion company and a leader in digital identity protection and security, today announced a 15-minute webinar on Wednesday, March 23, for individuals interested in understanding the changing nature of cyber threats targeting families at home.
Our lives have become more remote physically but more connected digitally. Homes have transformed into the places we work, learn and so much more — which means cyber threats are closer than ever.
Join us for this brief but info-packed session as we uncover how to avoid the common cyber threats landing on today's digital doorstep, including malicious mobile apps, hijacked smart home devices and cyberbullying.
- WHAT: The Virtual Reality: Identity Threats at Your Front Door
- WHEN: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 2 p.m ET / 11 a.m. PT
- WHERE: Online – complete the registration form today:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4789901881543729164?source=EventAlert WHO: This webinar is ideal for individuals and family members, as well as business leaders and HR/employee experience stakeholders interested in learning how to defend against some of the most common digital threats.
There is no charge to attend.
About Sontiq
Sontiq (pronounced Son-tick), a TransUnion company, is an intelligent identity security company arming businesses and consumers with a full range of award-winning identity and cyber monitoring solutions, as well as top-rated restoration and response offerings. Sontiq products empower millions of customers and organizations to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq has an outstanding track record for delivering high-touch support and fraud remediation services, demonstrated through its 99% customer satisfaction ratings. www.sontiq.com
