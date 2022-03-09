Drywall Testing for Asbestos before Beginning Demolition or Renovation Projects

Almost every home and building contains drywall, also commonly referred to as sheetrock or gypsum wallboard. In many buildings, drywall covers most, if not all, walls and ceilings so any renovation or remodeling activities are likely to involve disturbing at least some of it.
Unfortunately, for decades up until the 1970s, asbestos was used in some drywall, joint compounds and can even be found in various texturing materials, such as some popcorn ceilings. These materials may not be a hazard to building occupants when left alone, but taking down walls and ceilings, removing popcorn ceilings, and other actions that involve disturbing these building materials during projects could create exposure risks for workers or anyone in the home or building.
In addition to drywall and drywall components possibly containing asbestos, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lists ceiling and floor tiles, sprayed-on materials like soundproofing or decorative material, patching compounds, and textured paints as just a few of the other building materials that could contain asbestos.
“As any of these materials age and become friable, or are disturbed during renovation and demolition activities, people could be exposed to asbestos fibers if the proper safety precautions are not in place,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Exposure to asbestos fibers can result in lung cancer, mesothelioma, and asbestosis. This is why before starting a project people need to realize that these materials could be a hazard and could even be regulated.”
EMSL Analytical, with dozens of laboratories across the United States and Canada, provides quick and affordable material, industrial hygiene, and environmental testing for asbestos.
To learn more about asbestos or other building science, occupational, environmental, air quality, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .
