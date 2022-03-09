It's Exciting--New Mystery/Thriller Movie Trailer

Screenwriter Rick Tobin just released his new amazing screenplay mystery/thriller: “Curse of the Pale Horse.” Sounds apocalyptic and Biblical and it should, for there are new and ancient dangerous secrets revealed in “Curse of the Pale Horse” propelling the story characters in San Antonio, Texas into a dire and dangerous future. Rick noted, “This wild-ride thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.”
“Curse of the Pale Horse” is an exciting mystery/thriller movie script about a struggling, woman TV reporter in San Antonio having troubling angelic visitations while facing certain death from a secret Texan right-wing cult. She fights to keep her job while investigating questionable Catholic Church excavations concealing a famous lost treasure buried at the Alamo--a silver cache guarded by a powerful Mayan god preparing to unleash a deadly ancient curse on humanity.
High Hope Publishing helped Rick develop this compelling movie trailer as a pitch tool for interested movie studios. This six-minute faux preview drives the point home about surprises and twists ahead for anyone watching the movie. Rick provided the YouTube video connection here so any interested party can watch the shocking story within the “Curse of the Pale Horse.” Rick can be reached by phone or e-mail to arrange for copies of the script and to collaborate on movie development.
Rick is retired from a thirty-year career in disaster management and counter-terrorism and now lives in San Antonio, Texas. Some of his recent writing has also appeared in the compendium of short stories, “Horror USA: Texas,” as well as short stories in The Mad Scientist Journal. His flash science fiction is frequently featured at 365Tomorrows online. He also has several thriller novels available at Amazon.
