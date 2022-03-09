EPA Affirms Building Managers in Puerto Rico Are Responsible for Lead-Based Paint Safety Requirements When Performing Renovations

On March 21st, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will withdraw two previously published answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) concerning property management companies and their compliance responsibility under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the Lead Renovation Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule.
According to the EPA in a recent announcement, the withdrawal of the FAQs affirms that property management companies (PMCs) that perform, offer or claim to perform regulated renovations in pre-1978 housing or child-occupied facilities are required to obtain certification from the EPA and ensure that renovations in the homes they manage are performed by certified firms and employees trained to use lead-safe work practices. EPA stated that withdrawing the PMC FAQs signals the agency plans to hold both the PMCs and the contractors they hire responsible for compliance if the circumstances indicate that both entities performed or offered to perform renovations for compensation in target housing or child-occupied facilities.
“The RRP rule protects residents of pre-1978 homes from lead-based paint disturbed during renovation, repair or painting activities,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “The rule requires that firms that perform or offer to perform renovations in pre-1978 houses need to be certified by the EPA and assign individuals who have been trained to use lead-safe work practices, disclose important safety information to residents prior to the work, and document their compliance with the rule. At Zimmetry, our environmental, building science and industrial hygiene professionals have been working for decades to protect people from lead, asbestos and other regulated substances. We provide consulting, training, testing and building inspection services to identify and mitigate these types of risks in Puerto Rico and throughout the region. These services are also essential for keeping businesses and institutions in compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations, including the RRP rule.”
To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their indoor air quality, industrial hygiene, environmental, compliance and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com
About Zimmetry Environmental
Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals, and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs, and general environmental consulting services.
