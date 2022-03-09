Deutsche Bahn launches humanitarian rail bridge to bring supplies to Ukraine

Deutsche Bahn has set up a logistics network on road and rail to transport aid supplies from Germany into Ukraine. This will bring thousands of tonnes of food, drinking water and sanitary products directly into the country by truck and freight train. The logistics teams of DB Cargo, DB Schenker and DB Transa Spedition are working together to collect items donated in Germany by truck, pack them into containers and transport them across the border to Ukraine by freight train on DB Cargo's European rail network.

This is made possible thanks to a collaboration between DB Cargo's Polish subsidiary and the Ukrainian railway, as well as DB Schenker's local teams in Poland.

This logistics network can also receive individually donated items. In the next few days, collection points will be opened at various Schenker branches around Germany to accept humanitarian aid supplies that are currently particularly needed in Ukraine. Supported by helpers from the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), the items will be pre-sorted and professionally packed into containers. DB will make an announcement as soon as the final details regarding opening hours and locations have been clarified.

Since 2 March, trucks have been driving to Ukraine loaded with dry foods and hygiene products from wholesalers and food companies in Mannheim and the Rhine-Main area. Further transports are currently being organised and will soon begin their journey by container train. This freight network is still open to receiving items - large donors in particular can call the hotline shown below. DB Schenker and DB Cargo have assembled an impromptu sales team to assist people with items to give.



"Colleagues tell us that the road infrastructure and border crossings between Poland and Ukraine are completely overloaded and there is a shortage of truck drivers going to Ukraine. Freight trains are getting through, though. A single train can transport up to 52 containers and so bring urgently needed supplies to terminals in the east and west of Ukraine that are still functioning," said Sigrid Nikutta, Member of the Management Board for Freight Transport at Deutsche Bahn AG and CEO of DB Cargo AG. "Never has a freight train been dispatched with more solidarity and love - we will not abandon the people of Ukraine who are suffering."



Jochen Thewes, CEO of DB Schenker said “It is a time not to talk, but to act. At DB Schenker, we see ourselves as one global family. If someone in this family needs help, we are there for them. Our strong European logistics network is helping us to supply Ukraine with relief goods quickly and easily. On rail and road and in our warehouses, we are sending a signal: that logistics, peace and freedom know no borders."



DB has set up a hotline for the rail bridge to Ukraine. People can call it to register their cargo, especially companies with items to donate and large consignments, and arrange collection. Transport is free of charge for donors. The hotline is staffed from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays.

