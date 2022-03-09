Updated Unilever statement on the war in Ukraine

“We continue to condemn the war in Ukraine as a brutal and senseless act by the Russian state.
"Our business operations in Ukraine have stopped and we are now fully focused on ensuring the safety of our Ukrainian employees and their families, including helping with their evacuation where necessary, and providing additional financial support. We have also committed to donate €5m of essential Unilever products to the humanitarian relief effort.
"We have suspended all imports and exports of our products into and out of Russia, and we will stop all media and advertising spend. We will not invest any further capital into the country nor will we profit from our presence in Russia. We will continue to supply our everyday essential food and hygiene products made in Russia to people in the country. We will keep this under close review.
"We join calls for an end to this war and hope that peace, human rights, and the international rule of law will prevail."
Alan Jope,
Unilever CEO
