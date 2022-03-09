BASF increases price of additives for plastic applications

Effective immediately, BASF increases prices for antioxidants Irganox® 1076, Irganox® PS 802 and related blends in its additives portfolio for plastic applications globally by up to 35 percent.

The price adjustment is in response to the significantly higher cost for stearyl alcohol and logistics.

About BASF Plastic Additives

BASF is a leading supplier, manufacturer, and innovation partner of plastic additives. Its comprehensive and innovative product portfolio includes additives which provide ease in processing, heat and light resistance to a variety of polymers and applications including molded articles, films, fibers, sheets and extruded profiles. The portfolio is constantly analyzed, assessed and actively improved towards solutions which make a larger contribution to sustainability. More information about plastic additives: www.plasticadditives.basf.com.

BASF plastic additives is part of BASF's Performance Chemicals division. The division's portfolio also includes fuel and lubricant solutions, kaolin minerals, as well as oilfield chemicals and mining solutions. Customers from a variety of industries including Chemicals, Plastics, Consumer Goods, Energy & Resources and Automotive & Transportation benefit from our innovative solutions. To learn more, visit www.performancechemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

