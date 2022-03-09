American Express Launches Gold Metal Rewards Credit Card with New Dining Benefits

American Express launches the American Express Gold Rewards Card in New Zealand with rewards set to benefit not only Card Members who enjoy dining out, but also the local hospitality sector. The metal Card is available in a choice of classic gold or rose gold.

One of the only dining-focused credit cards in the market, Card Members will receive two $100 dining credits each year1 to be used at any of American Express' Local Dining Collection2 partner restaurants. This includes a selection of some of the top-rated restaurants across Aotearoa such as Ben Bayly's acclaimed eatery Ahi, the seasonal and soulful Alma, Hopgoods & Co. as well as Aosta in Arrowtown.

According to Rob Bourne, Country Manager for American Express New Zealand, today's launch meets the growing demand from Card Members for dining specific benefits, whilst also supporting many iconic restaurants across New Zealand.

“Kiwis are eager to support their favourite restaurants as they navigate this challenging time. We're proud to introduce a new card that rewards Kiwis when they enjoy a restaurant meal and to do our bit to encourage them to try somewhere new or return to an old favourite!

"When we emerged out of the previous lockdowns, American Express Card Member spending rebounded ahead of pre-pandemic levels and we're hopeful this is a promising sign for the hospitality sector."

Executive Chef of American Express Local Dining Collection member, The Lodge Bar & Dining, Matt Lambert says the benefits offered by the American Express Gold Rewards Card are encouraging.

“The hospitality industry in New Zealand is doing it really hard right now and assistance from global leaders like American Express in times like these is golden! We all really need and want to see guests getting back out to support the industry, and card benefits, like that of the American Express Gold Rewards Card, that can help with this provide an easy way for everyone to get behind their hospitality heroes.”

Restaurant Association of New Zealand's CEO, Marisa Bidois, seconds the call to support the industry now more than ever to ensure its survival.

“The hospitality industry continues to be disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and we know that right now customers are feeling hesitant. However, it is really important for people to know we are open for business and doing all that we can to ensure their safety.

“Your local hospitality businesses need your support now more than ever and our teams are keen to welcome you back, when you're ready, to serve you up memorable dining experiences. Supporting the industry now will go a long way to ensuring the industry's survival,” Marisa Bidois said.

Concludes Bourne, “We've partnered with restaurants at the top of their game to deliver some of the country's best dining experiences and encourage customers to get back out for memorable meals when they're ready. Having the American Express Gold Rewards Card in your wallet signals that you are passionate about great food and want to help all those restaurants that have had it tough to have a brighter year ahead.”

The American Express Gold Rewards Card is a first-of-its-kind credit card in New Zealand as it is the only gold card made from metal. The only other metal card in New Zealand is the American Express Platinum Card.

American Express Membership Rewards are also earned on all spend. For every dollar spent on purchases made on the American Express Gold Rewards Card, two Membership Rewards Points are earned. Plus, for a limited time, new Card Members who apply by May 30, 2022, are approved and meet the minimum spend of $1,500 in the first 3 months, will also receive a generous $300 statement credit.

