Forbes Announces Inaugural Digital Assets And Web3 Summit

Forbes announced its first-ever Digital Assets and Web3 Summit, taking place virtually on March 16, 2022 from 2:00 PM ET to 4:00 PM ET, to honor the newest members of the Forbes Blockchain 50 list and gather key industry leaders to discuss the future of digital assets and Web3.

Digital assets and Web3 projects are radically changing how we invest, strategize business models and deploy products and services. These projects have not only disrupted the thinking of institutional and professional investors, but have inspired global brands and entrepreneurs to develop new products and services for both the physical and virtual worlds.

“The newest members of Forbes' Blockchain 50 list are outpacing their competition by employing distributed ledger technology to do serious work, from facilitating real estate deals to tracking vital supply chains,” said Forbes Senior Editor, Michael del Castillo. “We're excited to gather this group of industry leaders to discuss the remarkable impact digital assets and Web3 will have on the future of business and investing.”

Attendees will come together for a dynamic agenda of panels and fireside chats on topics including blue chip bitcoin, the impact of Web3 on the future of business, how blockchain is transforming ETF and what's next for the NFT market. Key speakers include:

· Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and CEO of FTX

· Kathleen Breitman, Co-Founder of Tezos

· Michael Demissie, Head of Digital Assets Unit and Advanced Solutions at BNY Mellon

· Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

· Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SkyBridge Capital and SALT

· Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands

· Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder and President of Amun 21Shares

· Nick Sullivan, Head of Research, Cloudflare

· Nikil Viswanathan, Co-Founder and CEO of Alchemy

During the event, Forbes will unveil its “2022 State of the Blockchain” report to address the current state of the industry.

To register for free and learn more, please visit Forbes Digital Assets and Web3 Summit.

To join the conversation on social, follow #Blockchain50 and #FDAWeb3.

