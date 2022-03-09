Bloomberg's A Fair Share appoints Saudi Exchange's Noelle Al-Jaweini as first Saudi advisory board member

Bloomberg L.P. has today announced that Noelle Al-Jaweini, Chief of Cash Markets at Saudi Exchange has been appointed as an advisory board member to Bloomberg's A Fair Share. Noelle Al-Jaweini becomes the first Saudi to join the prominent board made up of influential finance industry leaders from across the GCC.

A Fair Share is an initiative that advocates for gender equality in the Gulf's financial industry by engaging with a wide variety of market participants and stakeholders, including government agencies and regulators, to help unlock a valuable pool of talent.

Speaking about her appointment, Noelle Al-Jaweini, Chief of Cash Markets at Saudi Exchange, and A Fair Share Advisory Board Member said: “I am honored to join the board at A Fair Share as the first Saudi board member and to have this unique opportunity to work towards progress for gender parity in our industry. I'm also excited to join a group of accomplished leaders who represent just what is possible in the world of finance. By engaging a wide variety of industry and government stakeholders, we can empower female financial professionals as well as bring about advances that have the potential to not only shatter the glass ceiling but to break it entirely. My participation in A Fair Share will complement the Saudi Exchange's efforts to empower Saudi women in line with Vision 2030.”

The Advisory Board includes: Rola Abu Manneh, CEO for Standard Chartered, U.A.E.; Zaid Al-Qaimi, CIO, Kimera; Yasmeen Al Sharaf, Head of Fintech and Innovation, Central Bank of Bahrain; and Camilla Macapili Languille, Head of Life Sciences, Mubadala.

Benjamin Grolimund, Regional Head of Middle East and Africa – Financial Products, Bloomberg L.P. and Chair of A Fair Share Advisory Board said: “If the financial industry is to meet the current and future expectations of the global economy it will require the capabilities of both men and women. At Bloomberg we are excited to welcome Noelle Al-Jaweini to A Fair Share – she is part of a growing number of successful female financial leaders in Saudi Arabia and we are confident that she will bring creativity, competence, and commitment to the board. Noelle will work alongside accomplished financial leaders to shape dialogue and action that will advance gender parity in the Gulf; in doing so she will be a further source of inspiration to aspiring female financial professionals in her native Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

A Fair Share regularly holds knowledge sharing sessions that explore ways to advance women in the financial industry in the GCC. These sessions draw on the expertise of successful women in finance to help junior to mid-level female professionals thrive in the industry. To date, over 100 women across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have benefited from sessions organized by the initiative.

