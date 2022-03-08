$1 Satellites for €300,000 Malta Poker Festival Start Today at Everygame Poker

Satellites for the Malta Poker Festival begin today at Everygame Poker. The winner of the series will play in the €300,000 Main Event in Malta April 29th to May 2nd. $1 satellite tournaments will be held seven times a day until the Final on May 20th. The winner of that game will receive a $2500 prize package that includes buy-in for the Main Event in Malta, luxury accommodation, meals and invitations to exclusive player parties.
Players can buy-in to the Final or win their way to that event in daily satellites.
The Malta Poker Festival will be held at the Portomaso Casino in the heart of the island's vibrant nightlife. The Festival attracts ex-pats now making Malta their home and all kinds of players from all over Europe and beyond. Off-felt activities include a grand finale party. The week-long event culminates in the monster No-Limit Hold'em Grand Event with a guaranteed €300,000 in the prize pool.
MALTA POKER FESTIVAL SATELLITES SCHEDULE
Players can win their way to the Final or buy in at any step.
STEP 1
March 9th-20th @ 5:15, 7:15 & 9:15 am and 12:15, 2:15, 4:15 & 7:15 pm Eastern
1 seat for any Step 2 awarded each day (2 at 9:15 am and 4:15 pm games)
Buy-in $1 + $0.10
STEP 2
March 9th-20th @ 11:15 am & 6:15 pm Eastern
1 seat for Final tournament awarded each game
Buy--in $11 + $1
FINAL
$2500 Malta Poker Festival prize package awarded
Sunday, March 20th, 9:00 am Eastern
Buy-in $109 + $11
Everygame Poker is the main poker room on the busy Horizon Poker Network. It also has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.
