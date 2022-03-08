Team USA, Team Toyota's Oksana Masters Earns Third Straight Medal at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

At 32 years old, Team Toyota's Oksana Masters earned her 13th Paralympic medal, taking second place in the women's sitting biathlon middle-distance (10km) event on Tuesday at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

“I'm excited with a silver medal,” said Masters to U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing. “This is my second biathlon medal in the Paralympic Games. This is my second consecutive biathlon medal that I'd shot clean for, which I don't normally do. I'm so proud of myself. I was doubting myself coming in here and I think now what I can do is have confidence knowing I have put the work into it and I can do it. And try to make it a little faster so I'm not just giving away time in the race trying to get that shot.”

Masters scored her third medal of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, including her second consecutive biathlon medal of the Games, finishing runner-up with a time of 33:21.0 and zero shooting penalties across all four shooting passes. Masters has now earned 13 career Paralympic medals, including five Paralympic gold medals.

Inclusive of summer and winter, Beijing 2022 is Masters' sixth consecutive Games and she has won a Paralympic medal in all four of her sports – rowing, cross-country skiing, biathlon and cycling. The Louisville, Kentucky, native entered the Games as the most decorated athlete on the 2022 U.S. Paralympic Team roster and is one of four Global Team Toyota Athletes featured in the newest multi-episode video series from Olympic Channel and Toyota titled “From the Start.”

