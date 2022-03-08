Team USA, Team Toyota's Oksana Masters Earns Third Straight Medal at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

At 32 years old, Team Toyota's Oksana Masters earned her 13th Paralympic medal, taking second place in the women's sitting biathlon middle-distance (10km) event on Tuesday at the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.
“I'm excited with a silver medal,” said Masters to U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing. “This is my second biathlon medal in the Paralympic Games. This is my second consecutive biathlon medal that I'd shot clean for, which I don't normally do. I'm so proud of myself. I was doubting myself coming in here and I think now what I can do is have confidence knowing I have put the work into it and I can do it. And try to make it a little faster so I'm not just giving away time in the race trying to get that shot.”
Masters scored her third medal of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, including her second consecutive biathlon medal of the Games, finishing runner-up with a time of 33:21.0 and zero shooting penalties across all four shooting passes. Masters has now earned 13 career Paralympic medals, including five Paralympic gold medals.
Inclusive of summer and winter, Beijing 2022 is Masters' sixth consecutive Games and she has won a Paralympic medal in all four of her sports – rowing, cross-country skiing, biathlon and cycling. The Louisville, Kentucky, native entered the Games as the most decorated athlete on the 2022 U.S. Paralympic Team roster and is one of four Global Team Toyota Athletes featured in the newest multi-episode video series from Olympic Channel and Toyota titled “From the Start.”
For additional bio information and image assets on this Team Toyota athlete, click here. For all news related to the Winter Games, including additional U.S. Team Toyota athletes who are competing, click here.
For up-to-date athlete news, follow #TeamToyota on Instagram (@TeamToyota).
About Toyota
Toyota TM has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company's 2021 North American sales were electrified.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
— WebWireID286292 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.