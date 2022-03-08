Fox Corporation Renews Partnership With SeeHer For 'She's a Hero' Campaign

Fox Corporation FOXA FOX))) once again will partner with SeeHer to further support the movements' mission to accurately portray women and girls in marketing, advertising, media, and entertainment. In celebration of International Women's Day, FOX Entertainment, as part of its 'She's a Hero' franchise, will highlight the amazing stories of real-life female doctors and nurses working on the front lines during these challenging times.

The thematic, custom-produced, 'She's a Hero' content will air in primetime on March 8 in a FOX Fast Break during an original episode of the hit medical drama THE RESIDENT. Additionally, to further broaden the reach and engagement of this initiative, FOX will also distribute custom content featuring these dedicated medical professionals across THE RESIDENT social platforms.

In support of the movement and International Women's Day, SeeHer member Bank of America has signed on as a partner to sponsor the 'She's a Hero' custom content across all FOX Entertainment platforms.

“FOX is proud to once again work with the SeeHer movement to promote gender equality and further amplify the important mission of accurately portraying women and girls in media,” said Suzanne Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Ad Sales, FOX Entertainment. “We value and appreciate the opportunity to partner with Bank of America as we highlight the incredible achievements of female doctors and nurses through our 'She's a Hero' franchise. THE RESIDENT is the perfect series to align this contextually relevant custom content celebrating the achievements of these amazing medical professionals.”

“She's a Hero' is a powerful campaign that highlights real women who are keeping our communities safe and healthy,” added Jeannine Shao Collins, President, SeeHer. “We applaud FOX's commitment to showcasing these everyday heroes and are proud to have Bank of America join as a partner for this year's campaign. Authentically portraying women and girls in media is crucial and we know the positive impact that comes from sharing stories of real women. We look forward to highlighting these heroes on International Women's Day.”

“At Bank of America, we believe that our diversity makes us stronger, and we are better able to meet the needs of those around us when we mirror the communities where we live and work. Representation matters, and that's why we support 'She's a Hero' to elevate stories and achievements of women like these doctors and nurses, who are making an impact,” said David Tyrie, Chief Digital Officer and Head of Global Marketing at Bank of America. “Our company is cultivating an inclusive workplace, supporting our female teammates through benefits and programs to empower them to thrive, and providing products and services to help all clients achieve their financial goals.”

ABOUT FOX CORPORATION

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including, FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

ABOUT BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with more than 54 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock BAC is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

ABOUT SeeHer

SeeHer is the leading global movement of media, marketing and entertainment leaders and influencers committed to the accurate depiction of women and girls in advertising and media. While strides have been made in recent years to authentically portray women and girls, unconscious bias persists throughout advertising and entertainment. The average age, race and body type, among other characteristics, of women shown in media still represent only a small fraction of the female population. The SeeHer movement was launched by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ) in 2016 at the United State of Women. To help marketers benchmark success, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® shows that content accurately portraying females dramatically increases both purchase intent and brand reputation. Once complete, the GEM® methodology quickly became the industry standard, winning the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award in 2017 and leading to its global rollout in 2018. Since 2019, the movement has expanded its verticals to include sports (SeeHer In Sports) and music (SeeHer Hear Her). To learn more, visit SeeHer.com and follow SeeHer on social media @SeeHer (Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn) and @SeeHerOfficial (TikTok and Twitter).

