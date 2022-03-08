Kennith York Presents the Rich Culture and History of the Choctaw Tribe

“Choctaw Nationalism: Choctaw Culture, Language and History” is a wonderfully researched book that draws upon oral traditions, historical documents, and accounts of observers and scholars to illuminate the prehistory, culture, language, and history of the Chahta Okla People.

The Choctaw Indians are one of the oldest tribes in the Americas, dating from the era when the woolly mammoth roamed the Southeast. They are the native inhabitants of the area now comprising the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians continues to speak their language, maintain their unique culture, and live on their indigenous land in Mississippi.

Let's rekindle Choctaw Nationalism as they survive the Spanish terrorist attack of 1540, the French and British invasion of the 1700s, the US Government Policy of Indian Removal of 1830, the Great Depression of the 1930s, the Civil Rights Era of the 1960s, and the current economic recession, which threatens the survival of 10,300 Choctaws. Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians stands out as a shining example of a people striving to embrace their heritage while working within the constraints placed upon them by the US government. This valuable book provides an update to John Swanton's work on the Choctaw Indians.

It is a good historical book done out of art and if you're up to unveil history then this book is for you.

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers.



Choctaw Nationalism: Choctaw Culture, Language and History

Written by Kennith H. York

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: March 8, 2013

Paperback Price: $21.81





About the Author:

Dr. Kennith H. York is a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) and a lifelong resident of the Pearl River Community. He and his wife, Katherine, have four children: two boys and two girls. He has been a tribal council representative for Pearl River, program administrator, project director, school principal, associate and adjunct university professor, Choctaw language and culture instructor, and a consultant to Indian tribes and organizations, including local, state, and federal governments. He has given testimonies to the US government regarding Native American Indian Affairs and the needs of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Dr. York received his BA in education from Northeastern Oklahoma State University, and his MA and doctoral degrees, in educational administration and Native American Indian studies, from the University of Minnesota. Dr. York is recognized as the first member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians to have earned a doctorate. He also obtained a second master's degree, in science management, from Belhaven College.

