Kennith York Presents the Rich Culture and History of the Choctaw Tribe

“Choctaw Nationalism: Choctaw Culture, Language and History” is a wonderfully researched book that draws upon oral traditions, historical documents, and accounts of observers and scholars to illuminate the prehistory, culture, language, and history of the Chahta Okla People.
The Choctaw Indians are one of the oldest tribes in the Americas, dating from the era when the woolly mammoth roamed the Southeast. They are the native inhabitants of the area now comprising the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians continues to speak their language, maintain their unique culture, and live on their indigenous land in Mississippi.
Let's rekindle Choctaw Nationalism as they survive the Spanish terrorist attack of 1540, the French and British invasion of the 1700s, the US Government Policy of Indian Removal of 1830, the Great Depression of the 1930s, the Civil Rights Era of the 1960s, and the current economic recession, which threatens the survival of 10,300 Choctaws. Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians stands out as a shining example of a people striving to embrace their heritage while working within the constraints placed upon them by the US government. This valuable book provides an update to John Swanton's work on the Choctaw Indians.
It is a good historical book done out of art and if you're up to unveil history then this book is for you.
Book copies are available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Choctaw-Nationalism-Culture-Language-History/dp/1478712201/) and other online book retailers.
Choctaw Nationalism: Choctaw Culture, Language and History
Written by Kennith H. York
Published by Outskirts Press
Published date: March 8, 2013
Paperback Price: $21.81
About the Author:
Dr. Kennith H. York is a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) and a lifelong resident of the Pearl River Community. He and his wife, Katherine, have four children: two boys and two girls. He has been a tribal council representative for Pearl River, program administrator, project director, school principal, associate and adjunct university professor, Choctaw language and culture instructor, and a consultant to Indian tribes and organizations, including local, state, and federal governments. He has given testimonies to the US government regarding Native American Indian Affairs and the needs of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Dr. York received his BA in education from Northeastern Oklahoma State University, and his MA and doctoral degrees, in educational administration and Native American Indian studies, from the University of Minnesota. Dr. York is recognized as the first member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians to have earned a doctorate. He also obtained a second master's degree, in science management, from Belhaven College.
— WebWireID284188 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.