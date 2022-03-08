Herbert Naito Emphasized Safety in Learning the Fun Ski Lesson

“The Funky Donkey Tells His Story About His First Ski Lesson” is a script that serves as guidelines for not only learning a lesson of skiing but on how to make it fun safely. Safety rules are the best tools and, it does not come with luck. It has to be prepared.



Virtually all of the children's comic books on skiing are about entertaining the child; nothing is ever written about safety. There are three factors in the Professional Ski Motto: Safety, Fun, and Learning. This book not only includes Entertainment for the child but also focuses on ways to ski Safely. The many invaluable tips are included on how to go slower and how to follow the priceless safety rules. The Learning tips used in this comic book are the same fundamental methods taught at the ski schools by certified children's instructors.



Herbert, author of “The Funky Donkey Tells His Story About His First Ski Lesson” shares its best practices based on his experience as a member of a Professional Ski Instructors of America. A lot more tips in store in this script can be applied not only in skiing but most importantly with regards to safety.

“The Funky Donkey Tells His Story About His First Ski Lesson” is a good choice book for parents and the whole family to help our little one unveils their strengths and potentials.



Book copies are available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Funky-Donkey-Tells-Story-Lesson/dp/B09NN4XQFD/) and other online book retailers.





The Funky Donkey Tells His Story About His First Ski Lesson

Written by: Herbert K. Naito

Published by: Proisle Publishing Services LLC

Published date: December 7, 2021

Paperback Price: $11.99





About the Author:



Herbert K. Naito He spent 40 years in the medical profession. For fun, he coached skiing for over 20 years. He is a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America, and is certified in Alpine Skiing, Level 2; Adaptive Specialist, Level 1; Children's Specialist, Level 2; and Children's Specialist Trainer. Currently he is employed by Vail Resorts and is presently on the Vail Educational Staff. He was the former Director of the Children's Advanced Training Specialist, and the Express Pre-School Ski School Programs.

Virtually all of the children's comic books on skiing are about entertaining the child; nothing is ever written about SAFETY. There are three factors in the Professional Ski Motto: Safety, Fun, and Learning. This book not only includes Entertainment for the child, but also focuses on ways to ski Safely. The many invaluable tips are included on how to go slower and how to follow the safety rules, which are priceless. The Learning tips used in this comic book are the same fundamental methods taught at the ski schools by certified children's instructors.

— WebWireID285364 —