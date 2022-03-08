Author Renee Servello will sign copies of her book "You're Kidding...I'm a SENIOR?" at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books

Author Renee Servello will be signing copies of her book “You're Kidding…I'm a SENIOR?” (ReadersMagnet; 2022) and having a chat with potential readers at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 12, 2022, at 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM MST.
Servello has a keen eye for observing the aging process. In her view, there are a million laughs to be had and enjoyed by all with these processes that everyone goes through. In “You're Kidding…I'm a SENIOR?” Servello uses her observations and sense of humor to call attention to the trials and tribulations of being a senior citizen.
She taps into her experiences and those of her relatives and friends to help readers understand that aging (also) comes with a host of hilarious moments and situations. Her pithy sayings are hilarious, helpful, and always true. Each new year leads to bizarre discoveries and humorous conclusions about the realities of growing older or as she prefers to think of it as the GROWING UP period.
“This book will have you looking at your own growing-up period with many laughs and more enjoyment,” said Servello.
Order Renee Servello's “You're Kidding…I'm a SENIOR?” today on Amazon.
Catch Renee Servello at her book signing session at the booth that self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will host at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books.
You're Kidding…I'm a SENIOR?
Author | Renee Servello
Published date | TBD
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Book retail price | TBD
Author Bio
Renee' Servello is the author of “Humor All The Way” and “You're Kidding…I'm A Senior?” When looking for everyday humorous observations, Renee' is your source. She believes that humor is the RX for life. She lives in Houston, Texas with husband Anthony (the KID), children Kelli and Ty, grandchildren, grandchild, and about a million relatives.
