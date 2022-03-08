"Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom" by Russell Marlett will come out in 2022

Russell Marlett, author of “Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom” (ReadersMagnet LLC, ###) Book Signing Event will take place in March 13, 2022 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM MST at the Tucson Festival of Books in Spring 2022. This book discusses life-changing truths in easy-to-read eight-line verses, followed by short commentaries that expand on them, introducing more than one religious philosophy in the text of the book revealing that there is one basic truth that underwrites nearly all religious disciplines. It presents the comments in a form that followers of various religious disciplines will recognize, but the comments are presented without dogma, making them appealing to readers who have no recognized religious belief or inclination.

The book is not a religious text; rather, it tells the story of a sailor who receives the verses from a mysterious presence in a hut in the Guatemalan jungle. The story begins with the accidental discovery of verses and commentary by a disillusioned man hoping to find treasure in a chest hidden for years in an attic.

“Commentaries on the Book of Wisdom'' is an enlightening revelation of how people have their own treasure chests locked to be left with unlimited possibilities to imagine their contents to be enough gold and jewels that they'd never have to work for the rest of their lives. The possibilities are limitless, but they are so, only if their treasure chests are left unopened. Marlett's message to readers that the treasure chests that people keep have limitless possibilities, same as goes with the life they are living but doubts every possibility they could have had if they'd put effort.

Author Bio

Russell Marlett spent his childhood, through high school, in a small south Texas company town. In his words, he was raised by two of the best intentioned people in the world who did not have a nickel's worth of parenting skill between them. His mother made sure that he, and his sister, followed in her family's tradition of Methodism, while his father stayed home and read the paper. As a child he wondered about the Biblical truths that were taught to him as guides for his life, but were pointed out as justification for listing the shortcomings in the lives of others. His road to skepticism was taken the night he was in the kitchen with his mother when she was preparing the evening meal. The main course was to be the piece of round steak that was on the counter, prior to being popped in the skillet. The eight-year-old Russell examined the steak, and exclaimed to his mother that this was a cross section of an animal's leg that showed the muscle structure of that portion of the leg. His mother glanced at the steak, and said – “No Bubba. It's flesh. The Bible says it's flesh.”

After high school, restlessness overtook good sense and he left college, after two years, for a summer job with the U. S. Forest Service. The summer job lasted into the Fall, until the winter snows shut down all work in the woods. The next summer was spent working on a ranch up until the time he enlisted in the Army. He spent the first part of his three-year enlistment as a paratrooper at Ft. Bragg, and then was given an overseas assignment in Berlin, Germany.

After discharge from the service, he wound up in Houston, Texas where he enrolled in the University of Houston. He also took a part time job to support himself. The part time job became the opening to a career in replacement parts, first for industrial engines and then for automobiles. In his spare time, he became involved with the growing sport of skydiving, and was appointed the jumpmaster and trainer for the just forming Houston Parachute Club. It was through the activities of the parachute club that he was introduced to his soon to be wife, Shirley, and her son, Chris.

Marriage and family instigated a return to church. Through activities of study and research for teaching, Russell discovered research material that he had never been aware of. He became a reader and student of religious thought and opinion, to encompass disciplines other than Christian. He was a teacher and eventually a lay speaker for his local church. In studies of various religious and spiritual disciplines he found a common thread. What Russell believes is that there is only one truth, and that it has been discovered and expressed in different terms and in different forms by different adherents throughout history. “Commentaries” is his revelation of the one truth, and its application to life.

