"The Very Hungry Bear" By Dirdura Wynn will be displayed at the Tucson Festival of Books 2022

“The Very Hungry Bear” by Dirdura Wynn will be displayed at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 12-13, 2022, at the University of Southern California campus, Los Angeles, CA. This tale is about respecting and doing the right thing after they had made a mistake. Experts call this hibernation when a mom bear wakes up after sleeping during the frigid winter months and this is how the story starts. She took a long stretch when she walked out of her cave and made her way to the stream, which was teeming with the most delectable fish. But, on her way to the creek, she ate the fox and rabbit's food and promised to go back and get more for them.

Unfortunately, her hunger overcame her, and then she made her way to the creek. But then she was approached by some lovely singing birds, who reminded her that the rabbit and fox were hungry as well, and she needed to honor her pledge and gather food for them before heading to the stream for herself. The bright colorful birds were singing and dancing out what bear needed to do before eating at the stream, take a moment to consider what you're doing.

This book is a great reminder for people to, stop and think before you take something that is not your. In this story Bear helps us to understand that redemption is possible and feels good to be given another chance, when we made the wrong choice. Have you made the wrong choice? Who helped you?

Want to learn more about, the choice bear made in “The Very Hungry Bear” by Dirdura Wynn? If so, grab a copy available at Xlibris and visit the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books 2022.

The Very Hungry Bear

Author | Dirdura Wynn

Genre | Fable

Publisher | Xlibris

Published date | 08/24/2021

Author

Dirdura Wynn, pen name is Ms. Wynn. She is married to Mr. David Wynn, they have 6 children and on October 8, 2021, they celebrated 32 years of marriage. Her family attends Greenville Ave. Church of Christ, in Richardson Texas. Ms. Wynn has taught infants, toddlers and is currently teaching the 4-6th grade bible class. She entered the Early Childhood Education field, on February 10, 2010. She owns and directs, and operates her home-based child care name, Wynn's Childcare.

Ms. Wynn's inspiration flowed from her educational journey, in the early childhood field and the desire to teach young children.

She has written and sold many poems, one can be found in the Anthology, entitled: The Kente Cloth, The African American Voice in Texas-Published in 1995. The Poem is entitled “The Cycle”. Her poems are on life's struggles and God's blessings. May her inspirational words of love and hope flow to her audience.

