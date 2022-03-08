Catrin Jacksties appears on Talking About Success with Jack Canfield on Jack Canfield Success TV

Jack Canfield welcomes Catrin Jacksties as a guest on his talk show, Talking About Success. Catrin is a Speaker, Author, intuitive practitioner, expert in mental well-being, and trainer of the 2pointsonesmile method who turned a hobby into a successful business. Catrin is also a loving mother of 3 grown children, a world traveler, a big dreamer, a truth seeker, and embodies a lifelong love of learning.

During this episode of Talking About Success, Jack and Catrin discuss the 2pointsonesmile method, which at the heart of it, is a way to change the way you look at things. This method uses quantum physics and heart-based intentions, and creates long lasting change at the quantum level that affect your subconscious level.

Jack and Catrin also discuss the origins as to how her work came about, and how grief and fear can be catalysts for positive change.

Catrin is offering a pathway for joyful transformation and lasting change through her workshops and coaching, and offers free workshops on her Youtube Channel (Catrin Jacksties).

Catrin believes that life is a gift, and you are the key to achieving everything you want. Learning how to trust your intuition, trust yourself, and trust the universe are key factors to living your best life.

Whether you're looking to cultivate self-confidence and inner strength, or clear any limiting beliefs of self-doubt, this episode is a must watch.

For more information about Catrin Jacksties, including free workshops and resources, please visit her Youtube channel (Catrin Jacksties) or her website, www.inspirenewbeginnings.com.

