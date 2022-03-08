A Story That Ties the Mysteries of the Past with the Present

Nothing is more effective in bringing a story to life than the inclusion of several elements such as memorable and well fleshed out characters, the inclusion of real-life location and events to create the perfect setting as it helps to blur the line between fiction and reality, and an exciting yet not over the top plot. A story will always be memorable when these elements are combined.

In “Yesterday Revealed the Florida Keys: Hubris of Pretension” the author Kerry Kwiecinski added the aforementioned elements into his story perfectly, and with it being the first book in a planned trilogy there is room for more growth. The story itself follows a group of well fleshed out characters who work to unravel a mystery regarding the death of several tourists, an underground network of killers and criminals alike, and the discovery of a long-forgotten treasure trove from Spanish shipwrecks of old.

Overall, the story is a mix of emotions, as it can be heartwarming and sweet in one chapter, then delves into a completely different direction in the following chapters, depicting scenes of suspense or action with a bit of humor sprinkled in to break up the flow. Giving this book a story that improves in quality as you become more immersed in it.

Yesterday Revealed the Florida Keys: Hubris of Pretension

Written by: Kerry Kwiecinski

Kindle: $5.99

Paperback: $27.53

Hardcover: $56.38

Acquire a copy of this amazingly detailed work at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish.

About the Author

Kerry graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in Geology, Geography, and Math. He married at Key West's St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He has extensive kayaking and camping experience in the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuge

