A Story That Ties the Mysteries of the Past with the Present

Nothing is more effective in bringing a story to life than the inclusion of several elements such as memorable and well fleshed out characters, the inclusion of real-life location and events to create the perfect setting as it helps to blur the line between fiction and reality, and an exciting yet not over the top plot. A story will always be memorable when these elements are combined.
In “Yesterday Revealed the Florida Keys: Hubris of Pretension” the author Kerry Kwiecinski added the aforementioned elements into his story perfectly, and with it being the first book in a planned trilogy there is room for more growth. The story itself follows a group of well fleshed out characters who work to unravel a mystery regarding the death of several tourists, an underground network of killers and criminals alike, and the discovery of a long-forgotten treasure trove from Spanish shipwrecks of old.
Overall, the story is a mix of emotions, as it can be heartwarming and sweet in one chapter, then delves into a completely different direction in the following chapters, depicting scenes of suspense or action with a bit of humor sprinkled in to break up the flow. Giving this book a story that improves in quality as you become more immersed in it.
Yesterday Revealed the Florida Keys: Hubris of Pretension
Written by: Kerry Kwiecinski
Kindle: $5.99
Paperback: $27.53
Hardcover: $56.38
Acquire a copy of this amazingly detailed work at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish. Grab a copy now and be enthralled by the fusion of romance and suspense the story brings forth for its readers to enjoy.
About the Author
Kerry graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in Geology, Geography, and Math. He married at Key West's St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He has extensive kayaking and camping experience in the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuge
— WebWireID286265 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.