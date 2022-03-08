Honoring International Women's Day, Zipline Partners with Retail Today to Recognize 50 Outstanding Women in Retail

Zipline, the leading field enablement and operations platform for distributed teams, announced today a partnership with Retail Today to celebrate some of the retail industry's most distinguished women. In honor of International Women's Day, Zipline and Retail Today will release its list of 50 Outstanding Women in Retail. ​​The list includes outstanding women leaders from Walmart, Albertsons, The Home Depot, The Kroger, Walgreens, Lowe's, Macy's, The Gap, Target, Best Buy, H-E-B, Costco and many more.

Today, only 8.2% of CEOs in the Fortune 500 are women. The retail industry in particular has seen changes in demographic of leadership since the beginning of the pandemic. The upheaval of the industry has presented an opportunity for brands to recognize more women in power, many of which have been driven by the positive contributions of female leaders.

This issue of Retail Today is meant to recognize women changing the retail landscape and laying the foundation for the next generation of female leaders. This edition features Melissa Wong, Zipline's CEO and Co-Founder and profiles her personal and professional experiences in greater detail.

Featuring Wong on the cover of the magazine, Retail Today editors noted, “With determination, courage and conviction, Zipline's Melissa Wong had everything essential to successfully cross the chasm from executive to entrepreneur.”

With over ten years of experience in corporate communications working with disparate field teams to drive store execution, Wong launched the company to streamline and simplify the way brands communicate from headquarters to the frontline. As a BIPOC leader herself, Wong inspires the next generation of powerful leaders and provides necessary visibility for historically underrepresented groups.

Originating during the early 1900s from labor movements in Europe and North America, International Women's Day is a globally-recognized holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

Read the March issue of Retail Today, featuring Wong and more female leaders, here.

About Retail Today:

Retail Today showcases news, emerging technology and issues and trends shaping the retail industry. The online portal and digital magazine are trusted sources for retail leaders, C-level executives, administrators, IT executives and technology professionals and retail suppliers to stay informed. Retail Today Magazine reaches more than 30 vertical market segments in all retail channels: Brick & mortar, pure-play eCommerce and multi-channel. It has a highly-targeted online audience of retail leaders, executives, managers and entrepreneurs.

About Zipline:

Zipline is the leading provider of execution solutions for brands with field locations. Proven to drive better business agility and employee engagement, brands that use Zipline experience a 130% increase in sales execution and millions of dollars in labor savings annually. The company has a Net Promoter Score of 71, and CB Insights ranked Zipline as one of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world. Zipline is Great Place to Work-Certified for its employee engagement, culture, and healthy work-life balance, and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Today more than 70 brands like Rite Aid, Sephora, Gap Inc. and AEO Inc. depend on Zipline to align and empower their field teams worldwide.

