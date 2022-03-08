TRIPP Honored on Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2022

TRIPP, the fastest-growing XR wellness platform, today announced its recognition as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2022 for its innovations in mental and emotional wellness across VR, AR, and mobile. TRIPP is listed amongst notable honorees such as Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories, with TRIPP ranking top ten in the Wellness category.

“We're honored to receive recognition from Fast Company alongside so many groundbreaking founders and innovations,” commented Nanea Reeves, founder, and CEO of TRIPP. “Over the past year, we've doubled down on our commitment to build accessible tools to facilitate mental and emotional well being, most recently with our acquisition of live meditation community EvolVR, and will continue to grow our TRIPP community globally through multiple access points this year.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic ceased traditional means of mental and emotional support during prolonged periods of lockdown and isolation, more than 4 in 10 adults reported experiencing anxiety or depression in its aftermath. TRIPP brings mental health support beyond the walls of a doctor's office by combining meditation techniques, flow-inducing gameplay, binaural audio and breathing exercises to inspire wonder while transforming how users feel. As of 2022, TRIPP has over four million wellness sessions served and counting.

As Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year, the World's Most Innovative Companies list provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy, “The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multi day summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About TRIPP

TRIPP is the leading XR wellness and digital wellness company developing transformative experiences that improve mental and emotional wellbeing. TRIPP's leadership team is helmed by CEO, Nanea Reeves, who has extensive video game and software development experience with several successful exits and includes Chief Business Officer, Mani Srinivasan, who has driven substantial growth and revenue generation across platforms to date in key roles at Qualcomm, Comcast, and Disney, CTO Jason Asbahr who specializes in XR platform and video game development and SVP of Product, Felipe Lara who joins TRIPP from AppliedVR and has previously held creative/product positions at Disney and Six Degrees Games. TRIPP is headquartered in Los Angeles while operating with a fully distributed remote team.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

