Staying safe starts with staying connected

This week's invasion of Ukraine has brought unimaginable fear and worry to millions of people, many of whom have friends, family and relations in Telenor Group's Nordic markets.
We know how essential it is to stay connected, especially in times of crisis. To help Ukrainians and everyone with loved ones in Ukraine stay connected at this time of need, Telenor's four Nordic operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland (DNA) have announced that they will not be charging for voice calls and SMS to Ukraine and waive roaming charges for calls and messages for Telenor subscribers in Ukraine. The waivers remain in place until ultimo March.
Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people in these extremely challenging times.
