Anime Fans Win as Funimation Global Group Content Moves to Crunchyroll Starting Today

Starting today, existing and new Crunchyroll subscribers will have access to library and simulcast content previously exclusive to Funimation. This move makes good on the promise to fans that the merger of Funimation and Crunchyroll would bring together the previously separate services into a single subscription. Crunchyroll's pricing remains unchanged, offering fans the ultimate anime experience with subs, dubs, films, and simulcast series in over 200 countries and territories and in 10 languages.

“When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first,” said Colin Decker, CEO of Crunchyroll. “Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga—all into one subscription. The new Crunchyroll is the realization of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today.”

As of today, 40,000+ sub and dub episodes are available on Crunchyroll for fans to enjoy, with more hitting the service daily over the next few weeks ahead. All new series from the upcoming Spring season – the biggest on record to be announced soon – will stream only on Crunchyroll; Funimation will continue to add new episodes of current series.

Fans of anime will be thrilled that Crunchyroll's ad-free subscription options have not changed, creating a huge benefit for new and existing subscribers who will no longer have to pay for two services. (Crunchyroll tiers are $7.99/month, Fan; $9.99/month, Mega Fan; and $14.99/month, Ultimate Fan)

Existing subscribers of Funimation can learn more here.

In addition to consolidation of SVOD services, Sony-owned Funimation Global Group, LLC will now operate as Crunchyroll, LLC and has initiated rebranding across its global footprint to solidify Crunchyroll as the single, global brand for anime.

