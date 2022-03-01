Enel Energia: agreement with consumers to pay electricity and gas bills in instalments for up to 12 months

An agreement was signed between Enel Energia and consumer associations to offer domestic customers the chance to activate an instalment plan of up to 12 months to pay their electricity and gas bills, with fixed rates, no down payment and no minimum instalment, regardless of the amount of the bill. All this is done without the application of interest on arrears or deferment interest.

In view of the difficulties that some families may encounter in meeting the payment of their electricity and gas bills, Enel Energia and the Associations recognized by Italy's Ministry of Economic Development – the National Council for Consumers and Users (Acu), Adiconsum, Adoc, Adusbef, Altroconsumo, Associazione Utenti dei servizi Radiotelevisivi, Asso-consum, Assoutenti, Casa del Consumatore, Cittadinanzattiva, Codacons, Codici, Centro Tutela Consumatori e Utenti Alto Adige (CTCU), Confconsumatori, Federconsumatori, Lega Consumatori, Movimento Consumatori, Movimento Difesa del cittadino (MDC), Unione Difesa Consumatori (U.di.Con.), Unione Nazionale consumatori (UNC) – have come to an agreement to identify a solution to the concrete need for consumers to be able to pay their bills.

“Enel Energia has deemed it appropriate to reach an agreement with the Consumers' Associations on a number of specific measures to address the current situation,” said Aurora Viola, Head of Market Italy at Enel. “This is an additional possibility that is added to the many initiatives and offers, at fixed rates, that Enel Energia has been proposing to its customers for some time now to offer savings, and now also as a form of protection against the current excessive volatility of the cost of energy on the market.”

Domestic customers can apply for these instalment terms on all 2022 invoices issued until April 30th, without having to wait for the due date.

Enel Energia customers can sign up for these conditions by accessing the customer area on the enel.it website, through the Enel Energia app, by calling the toll-free number 800.900.860 or by going to a Spazio Enel or Spazio Enel Partner.

Enel Energia and the Consumers' Associations also set up a round table to discuss issues related to high energy prices. The Associations will support families interested in the instalment plan through the channels dedicated to them by Enel.

